The L Word: Generation Q has been renewed for season 2

Showtime has renewed The L Word: Generation Q for a second season.

This week (13 January), the premium cable network announced during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour that the critically-acclaimed queer series will return for 10 episodes later this year.

“The L Word: Generation Q took our original series that was revered and reinvigorated it for a new generation and a new era,” Showtime Entertainment president Gary Levine said in a statement.

“The result has been a show that appeals to all generations for its relevance, its fearlessness, its emotion and its fun. I can’t wait to see what Marja, along with Ilene and this talented ensemble, will deliver for season two.”

Generation Q, which is hailed as a “sequel” to the fan-favourite series, sees the return of Jennifer Beals (Bette), Katherine Moenig (Shane) and Leisha Hailey (Alice), who also serve as executive producers.

Taking place 10 years after the original series, Generation Q follows Bette as she makes a bid to be LA’s first lesbian mayor.

It also introduces us to several new characters: Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), a public relations rep; Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), a trans man and social worker; and Sarah Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), a Catholic woman struggling with her sexuality.

The iconic original series – which ran from 2004 until 2009 – also starred Mia Kirshner, Laurel Holloman, Pam Grier, Sarah Shahi, Rachel Shelley, Daniela Sea, Eric Mabius, Eric Lively, Dallas Roberts, Erin Daniels, Rose Rollins and Marlee Matlin.

The L Word: Generation Q airs every Sunday at 10pm on Showtime.