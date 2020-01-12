Salma Hayek says her Like a Boss character was inspired by drag queens

She also said she was pivotal in the character’s costumes.

Salma Hayek, who stars in the recently-released film Like a Boss, has said that her character, Claire Luna, was inspired by drag queens.

Like a Boss follows Mia Carter and Mel Page, played by Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne respectively, as two friends who start a cosmetics industry, but have clashing ideas on how to get the business to work. When the company folds, Claire Luna arrives to save them, but she plans to steal the business away from them.

Like a Boss also stars Jennifer Coolidge, Billy Porter, Ari Graynor, Natasha Rothwell, Jessica St. Clair, Karan Soni, Ashley Johnson, Jacob Latimore, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen, Seth Rollins, Veronica Merrell, Vanessa Merrell and Caroline Arapoglou.

Speaking to Out, Hayek praised her character’s wardrobe, saying: “I’m very proud of it because it was my design. The character was written very straight and very typical business…very stiff, and not even that funny.”

She added that she wished the character would be someone “that you could actually impersonate for Halloween.”

When the interviewer, noted the similarities between the character and a drag queen, Hayek enthusiastically agreed, adding: “She’s fabulous, everything has to be perfect, and she reminds herself all the time how fantastic she is and how great she’s done in life.”

Hayek was also asked about the upcoming Eternals film, in which she plays Ajak, and which will also feature Marvel’s first openly gay superhero. When asked whether the LGBTQ community will be happy with the depiction, she responded by saying: “It’s just their real life…it’s just part of life.

“And I think that right now, a lot of the superheroes, what we like about them in other movies, is that they have a lot of human qualities.

“And so it’s nice that we represent a larger gamut of humans, and this particular movie has a lot of diversity.”



