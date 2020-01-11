Tyler the Creator, Sam Smith and Charli XCX land nominations at 2020 BRIT Awards

The nominees for the 2020 BRIT Awards have been announced.

Sam Smith, Tyler the Creator and Miley Cyrus are among the LGBTQ artists who have scooped nods at the show, which celebrates the best in British music. It will once again take place at London’s 02 Arena on 18 February.

Dancing with a Stranger, Sam Smith and Normani’s critically-acclaimed R&B collaboration, has been nominated for Song of the Year alongside hits from Stormzy, Mark Ronson, Ed Sheeran, AJ Tracey, Mabel, Lewis Capaldi, Tom Walker and Dave.

Although she has been slaying the world of pop since 2013, Charli XCX has only just received her first ever nomination in the category of Female Solo Artist, where she will compete against Mabel, Freya Ridings, FKA Twigs and Mahalia.

International Female is stacked with gay fan-favourites such as Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Lana Del Rey and Lizzo, while Tyler the Creator faces off against Burna Boy, Dermot Kennedy and Post Malone for International Male.

Following the release of his record-breaking sophomore studio album Fine Line, which includes hits such as Lights Up, Watermelon Sugar and Adore You, Harry Styles receives two nominations for Male Solo Artist and Album of the Year.

The full list of nominations for the BRIT Awards 2020 are as follows:

Group of the Year:

Coldplay

Foals

Bring Me the Horizon

D-Block Europe

Bastille

Female Solo Artist:

Mabel

Freya Ridings

FKA Twigs

Charli XCX

Mahalia

Male Solo Artist:

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy

New Artist of the Year:

Aitch

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Mabel

Sam Fender

Song of the Year:

I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran featuring Justin Bieber

Don’t Call Me Up – Mabel

Giant – Calvin Harris featuring Rag’n’Bone Man

Location – Dave featuring Burna Boy

Nothing Breaks Like a Heart – Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus

Ladbroke Grove – AJ Tracey

Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi

Just You and I – Tom Walker

Dancing with a Stranger – Sam Smith & Normani

Vossi Bop – Stormzy

International Female:

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

International Male:

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Tyler the Creator

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Album of the Year:

Heavy is the Head – Stormzy

Kiwanuka – Michael Kiwanuka

Divinely – Lewis Capaldi

Psychodrama – Dave

Fine Line – Harry Styles