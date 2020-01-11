Tyler the Creator, Sam Smith and Charli XCX land nominations at 2020 BRIT Awards

The nominees for the 2020 BRIT Awards have been announced.
Sam Smith, Tyler the Creator and Miley Cyrus are among the LGBTQ artists who have scooped nods at the show, which celebrates the best in British music. It will once again take place at London’s 02 Arena on 18 February.
Dancing with a Stranger, Sam Smith and Normani’s critically-acclaimed R&B collaboration, has been nominated for Song of the Year alongside hits from Stormzy, Mark Ronson, Ed Sheeran, AJ Tracey, Mabel, Lewis Capaldi, Tom Walker and Dave.
Although she has been slaying the world of pop since 2013, Charli XCX has only just received her first ever nomination in the category of Female Solo Artist, where she will compete against Mabel, Freya Ridings, FKA Twigs and Mahalia.
International Female is stacked with gay fan-favourites such as Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Lana Del Rey and Lizzo, while Tyler the Creator faces off against Burna Boy, Dermot Kennedy and Post Malone for International Male.
Following the release of his record-breaking sophomore studio album Fine Line, which includes hits such as Lights Up, Watermelon Sugar and Adore You, Harry Styles receives two nominations for Male Solo Artist and Album of the Year.
The full list of nominations for the BRIT Awards 2020 are as follows:
Group of the Year:
Coldplay
Foals
Bring Me the Horizon
D-Block Europe
Bastille
Female Solo Artist:
Mabel
Freya Ridings
FKA Twigs
Charli XCX
Mahalia
Male Solo Artist:
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy
New Artist of the Year:
Aitch
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Mabel
Sam Fender
Song of the Year:
I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran featuring Justin Bieber
Don’t Call Me Up – Mabel
Giant – Calvin Harris featuring Rag’n’Bone Man
Location – Dave featuring Burna Boy
Nothing Breaks Like a Heart – Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus
Ladbroke Grove – AJ Tracey
Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi
Just You and I – Tom Walker
Dancing with a Stranger – Sam Smith & Normani
Vossi Bop – Stormzy
International Female:
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo
International Male:
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Tyler the Creator
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Album of the Year:
Heavy is the Head – Stormzy
Kiwanuka – Michael Kiwanuka
Divinely – Lewis Capaldi
Psychodrama – Dave
Fine Line – Harry Styles
