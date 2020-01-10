Conan Gray announces title and release date of debut album

Conan Gray has unveiled details of his highly-anticipated debut studio album.

Titled Kid Krow, the album will be released 20 March and includes singles such as Checkmate, Comfort Crowd and Maniac, all of which have accumulated over 92 million streams.

“The record is a study of how I perceive the world,” the singer-songwriter said in a statement.

“I talk a lot about my friends and people I’ve met touring over the past year. It’s me. I’m not the coolest person, but the album is me accepting the fact I’m weird and I don’t need to be anybody else.”

Conan went on to say that the album is “a chance to encourage others to embrace who they are and be unapologetic about it.”

Alongside the album announcement, Conan released a brand new track called The Story, a heartfelt ballad in which he reflects on his past life in the suburbs. It is now available on streaming services – listen here on Apple Music.

Check out the album cover and tracklist for Kid Krow below.

  1. Comfort Crowd
  2. Wish You Were Sober
  3. Maniac
  4. (Online-Love)
  5. Checkmate
  6. The Cut That Always Bleeds
  7. Fight or Flight
  8. Affluenza
  9. (Can We Be Friends?)
  10. Heather
  11. Little League
  12. The Story

Watch the incredible video for Maniac below.

