Halsey, Lauren Jauregui, Normani and more feature on Birds Of Prey soundtrack

The Birds Of Prey soundtrack looks incredible.

Much like the Ariana Grande-curated Charlie’s Angels soundtrack from last year, the new DC movie will bring with it a female-only album that features big names including several queer artists including Lauren Jauregui, Halsey and K. Flay.

Other exciting names on the record include Juicy rapper Doja Cat, NYC-based electronic duo Sofi Tukker, and former Fifth Harmony member Normani, who’s teaming up with Hot Girl Summer star Megan Thee Stallion.

See the full Birds Of Prey tracklist below.

1. Boss Bitch – Doja Cat

2. So Thick – WHIPPED CREAM (feat. Baby Goth)

3. Diamonds – Megan Thee Stallion & Normani

4. Sway With Me – Saweetie & GALXARA

5. Joke’s On You – Charlotte Lawrence

6. Smile – Maisie Peters

7. Lonely Gun – CYN

8. Experiment On Me – Halsey

9. Danger – Jucee Froot

10. Bad Memory – K.Flay

11. Feeling Good – Sofi Tukker

12. Invisible Chains – Lauren Jauregui

13. It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World – Black Canary

14. I’m Gonna Love You Just A Little More Baby – Summer Walker

15. Hit Me With Your Best Shot – Adona

Birds Of Prey, first teased back in 2016, is an upcoming Suicide Squad spin-off that will feature Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn alongside a girl gang of heroes who’ll work together to defeat crime lord Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

It’s expected that the film will feature LGBTQ representation in the form of villain Black Mask, who will reportedly be portrayed as bisexual, and detective Renee Montoya, who was gay in the comics and is expected to have a girlfriend in the movie.

Birds Of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and its soundtrack are released 7 February.