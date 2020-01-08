Watch the stunning video for ABISHA’s new R&B anthem Love Like This

ABISHA has unveiled the stunning music video to Love Like This.

In the visual for the romantic R&B anthem, which tells the story of an “unexpected” relationship, the London-based singer-songwriter showcases her love for her girlfriend in various locations around the city (it’s cute AF).

In a statement, ABISHA said the song touches upon discrimination, “particularly homophobia” and that it’s about “not caring what anyone else thinks and just being true to yourself regardless, being proud and standing up to the haters”.

When we spoke to the rising star last year, she said her upbringing in Paignton, Devon was difficult because of its lack of diversity, and would often “cry to my mum and beg her to straighten my hair, because I wanted to look like everybody else”.

Now, she wants to be an inspiration for other people who experience confusion and isolation for their race or sexuality.

With a string of autobiographical songs including pop anthem Nothing Matters and alt-R&B jam All That (as well as a stunning cover of Sade’s Smooth Operator) already gaining traction on streaming services, Abisha is one to watch.

Love Like This is available now on iTunes and streaming services – watch the stunning video below.