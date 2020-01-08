Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene trailer teases gay romance and drag queens

Katy Keene looks like it’s going to be very queer.

The musical comedy-drama is a spin-off from hit teen series Riverdale – which is based on iconic Archie Comics characters – and follows singer Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) as she moves to New York City five years after the events of Riverdale.

There, she reunites with fashionista Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), and the duo chase their dreams and find love in the Big Apple alongside a group of friends.

So far, so heteronormative comedy-drama, right? But a new trailer for the show teases plenty of queer moments to come – we counted three same-sex kisses and several drag queens.

Oh, and Shangela will be appearing in the show, too! The Drag Race icon will co-star as Devereaux, pageant rival of Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp), an aspiring Broadway performer and drag queen.

It seems we aren’t the only ones who’ve noticed its queer content, as one YouTube commenter wrote: “I was like, ‘Nah’, but then I saw the guys kissing and I was like, ‘Let me set a reminder for this show’, lmao.” Honestly, same.

Katy Keene makes its debut 6 February on The CW in the United States. There’s no word of a UK release yet, although we wouldn’t be surprised if it eventually ends up on Netflix like sister show Riverdale.

Watch the new teaser trailer for Katy Keen here or below.

Katy Keen premieres 6 February at 8pm on The CW.