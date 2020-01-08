This artist is turning Madonna’s albums into comic covers and they’re incredible

Madonna’s albums never looked so good.

Artist Liam Alexander is dedicating his latest project to the Queen of Pop by turning all 14 of her major studio records (excluding soundtracks and compilations) into gorgeous comic book covers, and they’re a fan’s dream.

So far, he’s released illustrations for Madonna, Like A Virgin, True Blue, Like A Prayer, Erotica (our personal favourite), Bedtime Stories, Ray Of Light, and just this week Music. We can’t wait to see what Confessions On A Dance Floor will look like.

Each cover features nods to every song on the respective album’s tracklist, ranging from the more obvious ones like a White Heat movie poster on True Blue, to tiny easter eggs like a saloon called The Anchor on Music, referencing lyrics to the song Runaway Lover.

Previous artists who have been given the comic book treatment include Kate Bush, Bjork, FKA Twigs and Tori Amos.

“I’m currently working through a roster of my favourite artists, reimagining their work in this style,” Liam told GAY TIMES.

“It’s my way of paying tribute to each era and I get to combine my love of music and comics. Madonna was high on my list because she’s always been a huge inspiration.”

Check out Liam’s incredible comic covers below or on his Instagram – you can also purchase prints of the artwork here.