This artist is turning Madonna’s albums into comic covers and they’re incredible

by Daniel Megarry

Liam Alexander / @artofliamalxndr

Madonna’s albums never looked so good.

Artist Liam Alexander is dedicating his latest project to the Queen of Pop by turning all 14 of her major studio records (excluding soundtracks and compilations) into gorgeous comic book covers, and they’re a fan’s dream.

So far, he’s released illustrations for Madonna, Like A Virgin, True Blue, Like A Prayer, Erotica (our personal favourite), Bedtime Stories, Ray Of Light, and just this week Music. We can’t wait to see what Confessions On A Dance Floor will look like.

Each cover features nods to every song on the respective album’s tracklist, ranging from the more obvious ones like a White Heat movie poster on True Blue, to tiny easter eggs like a saloon called The Anchor on Music, referencing lyrics to the song Runaway Lover.

Previous artists who have been given the comic book treatment include Kate Bush, Bjork, FKA Twigs and Tori Amos.

“I’m currently working through a roster of my favourite artists, reimagining their work in this style,” Liam told GAY TIMES.

“It’s my way of paying tribute to each era and I get to combine my love of music and comics. Madonna was high on my list because she’s always been a huge inspiration.”

Check out Liam’s incredible comic covers below or on his Instagram – you can also purchase prints of the artwork here.

Madonna – The First Album Comic Cover Project • • This is the first piece in my Madonna collection. I’ll be doing 14 comic covers to portray each of her albums (excluding compilations, soundtracks and live releases). • • I fell in love with Madonna during the Ray of Light era, delved into her back catalogue and have loved her ever since so this collection was always going to happen. Apologies for the dirty watermark I’ve had to start putting on – I’ve had people try to take the low res images to sell their prints with so I don’t really have a choice. • • There wasn’t a whole lot to go on from this era – the videos are iconic but there isn’t much imagery to pull from compared to what came after. I picked up on the graffiti from the Borderline MV and went completely over the top with the idea. There’s a reference to all 8 songs on the album either from videos, single covers, lyrics or just the song titles. Drop me a msg if you’re having trouble finding them. • • As usual, prints are available to purchase through the link in my bio. • • #madonna #holiday #borderline #luckystar #queenofpop #comic #comics #comicart #fanart #art #illustration #illustrator #digitalart #photoshop #creative #artistsoninstagram #artist #artwork #gayartist #instaart #comicbookart #fanboy #artofinstagram #artistic #artoftheday #eighties

A post shared by Liam Alexander (@artofliamalxndr) on

Madonna – Like A Virgin Comic Cover Project • • This one took a little longer to do than usual because I had 3 or 4 different ideas for what I wanted to do so I had to experiment for a while and see which I liked the best. I have a feeling it could be the same for most of Madonna’s work because there’s so many iconic looks and locations for each album. • • I love this album. It’s a little softer sounding and more relaxed than her debut and I listen to it often. My only complaint would be that Angel has been overshadowed through the years by the bigger singles from this era and its one of my favourites. I loooooove her vocals in this song! • • I always see golden and pearl-like colours when I listen to this album so that was the colour palette I set out with. Setting it in Venice leaned in to this idea too and the water and diamonds gave it this shine which conveyed how the music feels to me too. As usual, there’s a reference to each song on the album. • • Prints available through the link in my bio. • • #madonna #likeavirgin #materialgirl #madamex #queenofpop #comic #comics #comicart #fanart #art #illustration #illustrator #digitalart #photoshop #creative #instagay #artistsoninstagram #artist #gayboy #artwork #gayartist #instaart #comicbookart #fanboy #artofinstagram #artistic #artoftheday #eighties

A post shared by Liam Alexander (@artofliamalxndr) on

Madonna – True Blue Comic Cover Project • • I didn’t mean for True Blue to take so long. I’ve had to do it twice because my laptop broke and I lost what I’d done (which was almost the whole thing). After falling out with myself, I found the courage to do it again. It’s been quite dramatic. • • I love this album but it’s not one that I listen to often. It has some all time classics and a handful of forgettable songs. I generally go to anything from Like A Prayer onwards but it was great to sit down and listen to them all again. White Heat is probably my favourite. And Live To Tell. And Open Your Heart, Papa Don’t Preach and La Isla Bonita are pretty much perfect pop songs. And the Rebel Heart tour version of True Blue made me fall in love with that song again. • • I feel like this is her sunniest and most celebratory album so I wanted to bring that feeling out. Again, there’s a reference to every song and prints are available through the link my bio.

A post shared by Liam Alexander (@artofliamalxndr) on

Madonna – Like A Prayer Comic Cover Project • • Like A Prayer is one of my favourite Madonna albums and is a definite top 5 for me. It’s one of those perfectly sequenced albums that manages to maintain a perfect flow. Oh Father has always been one of my favourite songs by anyone. The only one I’m not too bothered for is Spanish Eyes but it’s more in comparison to everything that comes before it. • • I knew what I wanted to do this one, it just took a long time to execute it and I fell out with myself on a few occasions and had to take a break. Starting with Like A Prayer, Madonna’s albums became more conceptual so I think they translate better in this format. Again, there’s a reference to every song from the album. • • I’m looking forward to getting started on Erotica – another in my top 5 Madonna. I’ve got some weird ideas for it so I have no idea how long it will take. • • Prints are available through the link in my bio. • • #madonna #likeaprayer #expressyourself #cherish #ohfather #dearjessie #madamex #queenofpop #comic #comics #comicart #fanart #art #illustration #illustrator #digitalart #photoshop #instagay #artistsoninstagram #artist #gayboy #artwork #gayartist #instaart #comicbookart #artofinstagram #artistic #artoftheday #madonnaart #queen

A post shared by Liam Alexander (@artofliamalxndr) on

Madonna – Erotica Comic Cover Project • • 90s Madonna is my favourite Madonna. The progression of Erotica, Bedtime Stories and Ray of Light is perfection. I find it difficult to listen to any of these songs out of the context of the album. It’s one of those records that should be listened to in full to get the best out of it. In my opinion those are the best kinds of albums. I think this was the second Madonna album I owned after I was initiated via Ray of Light back in 98. • • I always knew I wanted to do this one in black and white. That’s the kind of mood I get from it – city life, night life, jazz clubs, smoke, wet pavements. Again, there is a reference for every song on the album. • • Prints available through the link in my bio. • • #madonna #erotica #rain #badgirl #newyork #fever #madamex #queenofpop #comic #comics #comicart #fanart #art #illustration #illustrator #digitalart #photoshop #instagay #artistsoninstagram #artist #gayboy #artwork #gayartist #instaart #comicbookart #artofinstagram #artistic #artoftheday #madonnaart #queen

A post shared by Liam Alexander (@artofliamalxndr) on

Madonna – Bedtime Stories Comic Cover Project • • It’s been a while… I took a break and then I went on holiday so this has taken a little longer than planned. I’m back on it now though so I’m going to try and get a few more out before the end of the year. • • This one is also in my top 5 Madonna albums. I think it’s a perfect record from beginning to end. I love how soft and understated the songs are and I’m a whore for Nellee Hooper and Dallas Austin. The closing trio of Sanctuary, Bedtime Story and Take a Bow has to be the best closing run of a Madonna album (or at least my personal favourite). • • For this one, I only had a vague idea of what I wanted to do so I more or less just made it up as I went along. Again, there is a reference to every song on the album and prints are available through the link in my bio. • • #madonna #bedtimestories #takeabow #humannature #madamex #queenofpop #comic #comics #comicart #fanart #art #illustration #illustrator #digitalart #photoshop #instagay #artistsoninstagram #artist #gayboy #artwork #gayartist #instaart #comicbookart #artofinstagram #artistic #artoftheday #madonnaart #queen

A post shared by Liam Alexander (@artofliamalxndr) on

Madonna – Ray of Light Comic Cover Project • • ‘Ray of Light’ is my favourite Madonna album as well as being one of my favourites from any artist. It was the first Madonna album I bought and inspired me to delve in to her back catalogue and be invested in everything she has done since. In fact, a lot of my favourites were released between 96 – 98 (Pele, Homogenic, Velvet Rope, Choirgirl, OK Computer, Man, One in a Million etc.) • • The video for Frozen has always stood out to me as being one of her most striking images so I wanted to base it around this. A similar colour palette was used for Power of Goodbye so it seemed to fit thematically. She sings a lot about water and fire throughout the album so I wanted to make this a main theme of the piece. I didn’t want to overcrowd the cover with references – there is one for every song but some are small, some are almost hidden. • • As usual, prints are available through the link in my bio. • • #madonna #rayoflight #frozen #nothingreallymatters #madamex #queenofpop #comic #comics #comicart #fanart #art #illustration #illustrator #digitalart #photoshop #instagay #artistsoninstagram #artist #gayboy #artwork #gayartist #instaart #comicbookart #artofinstagram #artistic #artoftheday #madonnaart #queen

A post shared by Liam Alexander (@artofliamalxndr) on

Madonna – Music Comic Cover Project • • By the time this album was released I’d become a big Madonna fan. I had it on a loop for months and it still feels fresh after almost 20 years. It has some of my favourite Madonna songs (Impressive Instant, Paradise, Gone, Don’t Tell Me) and one of my least favourites (NP). I think this one would round out my Top 5 Madonna albums. Sometimes it seems to get overlooked in her discography but I love it. • • Again, there’s a reference for every song and prints are available (link is in the bio). • • #madonna #music #donttellme #americanpie #madamex #queenofpop #comic #comics #comicart #fanart #art #illustration #illustrator #digitalart #photoshop #instagay #artistsoninstagram #artist #gayboy #artwork #gayartist #instaart #comicbookart #artofinstagram #artistic #artoftheday #madonnaart #queen

A post shared by Liam Alexander (@artofliamalxndr) on

