Eric gets a new love interest in first trailer for Sex Education season 2

The first trailer for Sex Education season two is here.

Netflix’s coming-of-age dramedy – which follows a sexually awkward teenager living with his sex therapist mother – garnered over 40 million viewers in its first week of release, becoming one of the streaming service’s most successful shows ever.

It also received high acclaim from fans and critics for the cast’s performances, for tackling sensitive subjects and its diverse representation of the LGBTQ community, receiving a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Now, it’s returning for a brand new season on 17 January, and the first-look trailer promises plenty more drama (and awkward encounters) in store.

Otis attempts to work on his relationship with girlfriend Ola and patch things up with Maeve, Eric finds a new love interest in French student Rahim (newcomer Sami Outalbali), and there’s an outbreak of chlamydia at Moordale Secondary.

Watch the trailer for Sex Education season two below.

Sex Education season two will stream on Netflix from 17 January.