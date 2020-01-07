The first trailer for Apple’s new LGBTQ series is here.

Five-part docuseries Visible: Out On Television, which will arrive exclusively on recently-launched streaming service Apple TV+ on 14 February, will take a look into the state of LGBTQ visibility on the small screen.

It features archival footage alongside never-before-seen interviews with stars including Billy Porter, Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, Rachel Maddow, Sara Ramirez and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

The series is created by filmmakers Ryan White and Jessica Hargrave, with Wanda Sykes and Wilson Cruz executive producing.

“I told the executive producers I wanted to come out. It became bigger than any of us ever anticipated,” says Ellen DeGeneres in the trailer, reflecting on her own personal coming out journey as well as that of her character on 90s sitcom Ellen.

Screenwriter and actress Lena Waithe adds: “I didn’t realise that I was the revolution that I was waiting for.”

Watch the trailer here or below.

Apple says that the project “investigates the importance of TV as an intimate medium that has shaped the American conscience, and how the LGBTQ movement has shaped television.”

Each hour-long episode will focus on a different subject such as visibility, homophobia, the evolution of LGBTQ characters and coming out in the television industry.

Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Waithe will narrate.

It’s the latest original show to be announced for Apple TV+ and will join a lineup that currently includes The Morning Show, See, Dickinson, For All Mankind, Servant, Truth Be Told, Hala and The Elephant Queen.

Visible: Out On Television will stream on Apple TV+ from 14 February.