New trailer for Marvel horror film The New Mutants teases same-sex romance

Marvel have unveiled a brand new trailer for their upcoming horror film, The New Mutants.

Starring Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Henry Zaga (Teen Wolf) and Blu Hunt (The Originals), the film focuses on five young mutants who discover their abilities.

The team will have to band together to escape a secret facility, where they are being kept by The Demon Bear, a mutant with abilities of teleportation, strength, and transformation who draws power from negative human emotion.

It was recently rumoured that the film will feature a same-sex romance between Maisie’s character Wolfsbane, a Scottish mutant with the power to turn into a wolf and Blu’s character Mirage, a Native American mutant who can create illusions.

The brand new trailer for the film confirms this, showing the two in a powerful embrace. If the two are indeed a couple, they will beat the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the punch by featuring the first openly queer couple in a Marvel movie.

The New Mutants will be released 3 April in the United States – watch the brand new trailer below.