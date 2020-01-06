Sam Smith praised for celebrating body positivity in new holiday photo

Sam Smith is GLOWING.

After urging fans to practice “love and acceptance” towards themselves over Christmas, the British singer-songwriter has shared a photo of themselves on holiday embracing their body and opening up about their confidence struggles.

“Feels so good to have my top off on holiday. Spent all my life hiding my body from the sun. The last year my skin has been soaking in that LIGHT,” they wrote.

“Don’t let anyone or anything stop you from feeling that kiss from above you beautiful humans.”

Sam’s post received praise from thousands including Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka, trans activist Munroe Bergdorf, TV presenter Fearne Cotton and even Rocketman actor Taron Egerton who wrote: “You look gorgeous.”

Back in September, Sam announced they wish to use they/them pronouns instead of he/him.

“Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM. After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out,” they wrote.

“I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but fuck it!”

Sam expressed that they are “at no stage just yet to eloquently speak about what it means to be non-binary” but that they want to be as open and visible as possible – and pointed to activists like Munroe Bergdorf and Travis Alabanza as inspirations.

“Love you all. I’m scared shitless, but feeling super free right now. Be kind,” they concluded.

Smith’s post received an overwhelmingly positive response, with many celebrity friends and fellow activists voicing their support. However, there were a few publications who misgendered them, including The Sun and The Daily Telegraph.

On Twitter, Smith said they “understand there will be many mistakes and misgendering but all I ask is you please please try, I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you.”

