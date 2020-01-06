The Witcher creator responds to show’s gay undertones

“They both ultimately love each other very much.”

The Witcher’s showrunner has responded to the ‘homoerotic undertones’ between the series’ two lead characters.

After the release of the eight-episode fantasy epic last month on Netflix, fans took to social media to comment on the relationship between lead character Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Jaskier (Joey Batey).

Throughout the first season, Jaskier – Geralt’s sidekick slash admirer – follows him repeatedly, criticises his heterosexual relationship and even asks him: “You usually just let strangers rub chamomile onto your lovely bottom?”

Although Geralt’s main love interest within the books and video game is with Yennefer (played by Anya Chalotra in the series), many fans pointed out that he had more sexual chemistry with Jaskier and ‘shipped’ them as a potential couple.

“Geralt and Jaskier should just be a couple on the show. I’d be far more interested in watching it,” tweeted one fan, while another wrote: “Is it just me or are Geralt and Jaskier like really fucking gay for each other? Like wow.”

When Digital Spy asked series creator Lauren S Hissrich about this, she denied any homoerotic undertones and said Jaskier and Geralt’s relationship is “just an example of male friendship”.

“These are men who… one of them is very passionate, and very creative, and is able to express his feelings; and one is not at all,” she explained. “But they both ultimately love each other very much.”

The Witcher’s video games are much more queer than their television counterpart, with the third instalment featuring a character called Mislav who became a recluse after his male lover committed suicide.

The series has been confirmed to return for a second season in 2021, so fingers crossed for some LGBTQ representation.

The first season of The Witcher is now available to stream worldwide on Netflix.