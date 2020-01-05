Janelle Monáe to narrate new series about sex on Netflix

The five-part series touches on many aspects around sex.

Janelle Monáe is narrating a new series on Netflix all about sex. A Netflix synopsis for the series, Sex, Explained, reads: “From the biology of attraction to the history of birth control, explore the ins and outs of sex in this entertaining and enlightening series.”

The series deals with five different topics, sexual fantasies, attraction, birth control, fertility and birth control. The episodes are fairly short, lasting between 17 and 26 minutes.

Each episode involves animations, wide-range interviews and are all narrated by Janelle Monáe.

Sex, Explained is available on Netflix now.

This isn’t Monáe’s only upcoming work on a streaming service, as she will star in the second season of Homecoming on Prime Video, taking over the lead role from Julia Roberts.

Monáe made her feature film debut in 2016 in Hidden Figures and Moonlight, both of which were nominated for multiple Academy Awards including Best Picture (the latter ultimately won).

She also starred in Harriet, a film based on the life of Harriet Tubman, alongside Cynthia Erivo who played the groundbreaking abolitionist and political activist when it released last September.

In 2018, Monáe released her third studio album Dirty Computer to acclaim, which earned the star two nominations at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.

She has also spoken about how terrified she was after coming out as queer, telling Lizzo in an interview for them: “I thought people were gonna say, ‘Oh, she’s doing this as a publicity stunt.’

“I thought I wasn’t gonna be able to go back home and be at all the barbecues. I had anxiety. And a lot of it was just untrue. It was my fear of what people were gonna say. And I’m thankful that I didn’t allow that fear to get in the way of my freedom.

“I just hope we can get to a point where black women who don’t identify as strictly heterosexual are normalized. It’s about normalizing and telling more stories, and inviting more LGBTQIA+ folks into the conversation on the front end, and giving us a seat at the table early on. Because we can’t afford to see things in a binary way. That’s not how the world works.”