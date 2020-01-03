Casualty star leaves Gay Twitter in hysterics with first viral moment of 2020

“Sharon?”
We’re just three days into 2020 and we’ve already been gifted with an iconic television moment.
Amanda Henderson, best known to UK viewers as Robyn Miller on medical drama Casualty, recently appeared on the latest edition of Celebrity Mastermind alongside comedian Geoff Norcott, Chuckle Brothers icon Paul Chuckle and chef Levi Roots.
Despite smashing questions surrounding music from animated Disney films between 1989-1999, Amanda fumbled and left viewers in absolute hysterics with a response to a question in the general knowledge round.
Host John Humphrys asked the star: “The 2019 book entitled No-one is Too Small To Make A Difference is a collection of speeches made by a Swedish climate change activist. What’s her name?”
The answer of course is Donald Trump’s mortal enemy Greta Thunberg, but Amanda’s answer? “Sharon.”
The clip went viral on Gay Twitter, with many users – including Nick Grimshaw – hailing “Sharon” as the answer to anything and everything. Some went as far to call Amanda Henderson a “gay icon” and the first breakout star of the 2020s.
Read the best responses to Amanda Henderson’s iconic, groundbreaking and revolutionary television moment below.
