Casualty star leaves Gay Twitter in hysterics with first viral moment of 2020

“Sharon?”

We’re just three days into 2020 and we’ve already been gifted with an iconic television moment.

Amanda Henderson, best known to UK viewers as Robyn Miller on medical drama Casualty, recently appeared on the latest edition of Celebrity Mastermind alongside comedian Geoff Norcott, Chuckle Brothers icon Paul Chuckle and chef Levi Roots.

Despite smashing questions surrounding music from animated Disney films between 1989-1999, Amanda fumbled and left viewers in absolute hysterics with a response to a question in the general knowledge round.

Host John Humphrys asked the star: “The 2019 book entitled No-one is Too Small To Make A Difference is a collection of speeches made by a Swedish climate change activist. What’s her name?”

The answer of course is Donald Trump’s mortal enemy Greta Thunberg, but Amanda’s answer? “Sharon.”

The clip went viral on Gay Twitter, with many users – including Nick Grimshaw – hailing “Sharon” as the answer to anything and everything. Some went as far to call Amanda Henderson a “gay icon” and the first breakout star of the 2020s.

Read the best responses to Amanda Henderson’s iconic, groundbreaking and revolutionary television moment below.

2020 is cancelled pic.twitter.com/aGDZCTTQmb — Mark Smith (@marksmithstuff) January 2, 2020

Thank you Sharon Thunberg x https://t.co/w61SRXKZkz pic.twitter.com/9Y7Ye8bZpS — Love of huns (@loveofhuns) January 3, 2020

#sharon is the answer to anything and everything in 2020 https://t.co/t5XR8zxY23 — nick grimshaw (@grimmers) January 3, 2020

We want to thank Sharon for starting this incredible movement, you inspire us every day! @GretaThunberg #SharonThunbergpic.twitter.com/JknF0iJxoL — YouthStrike4Climate (@Strike4Youth) January 3, 2020

There are three people in the world called Sharon Thunberg on Facebook. Not sure what to do with that information but it feels useful to know… pic.twitter.com/BVKcyrMlHY — Will Foster (@wgsfoster) January 3, 2020

One of the actors in this scene would go onto star in a new trilogy of Star Wars films, the other would go viral for saying Sharon instead of Greta Thunberg on Celebrity Mastermind pic.twitter.com/6U6JgZA2uk — Joshua Harris (@joshuaharris34) January 3, 2020

If Greta Thunberg changes her Twitter name to Sharon I'll cut out every bit of plastic from my life. — Charlie 🌦️🦉 (@CEW_official) January 3, 2020

Me: Well 2019 was a bit of a political car crash and the planet is literally on fire, 2020 can't be any worse.



2020: Let's see it's day 3, Australia is burning to a crisp, #WWIII is trending and somebody thought Greta Thunberg was called #Sharon. — Kelly Elizabeth (@cREWllypenguin2) January 3, 2020

Can't wait to give this a read pic.twitter.com/qaGF7q9wLA — Tom Sharman (@TOMSHARMANWEB) January 2, 2020

We're all doomed*



*apart from Sharon — Toby (@Tobbiiaas) January 2, 2020