Scott Evans stars in gay slasher episode of horror anthology Into The Dark

Into The Dark is going gay.

In the fourth episode of the second season of Hulu’s horror anthology series, titled Midnight Kiss, Scott Evans (brother of Chris Evans aka Captain America) plays an LA gay whose New Year’s Eve trip to Palm Springs with his friends turns deadly.

The episode also stars Augustus Grew, Ayden Mayeri, Lukas Gage, Chester Lockhart and Adam Faison.

“I loved the fact that we did this and I know that I’m going to have a lot of my straight friends ask, “You guys do this?” Yes, we go for weekends away and we go to clubs and this is literally how it is,” Scott told Out.

“Whether you’re part of it or not, it’s the world we live in and you never see it. You don’t see it. [In movies] it’s always either the token gay in every movie.

“I heard someone say the other day that it’s not realistic to have everyone be gay in the group and have one straight person. Well, it is in my world. It is in my life. It’s the reality. I haven’t seen a straight person in three weeks! It’s nice to be able to show that.”

Watch the trailer for Into The Dark’s fourth episode Midnight Kiss below.

Into The Dark is available to stream on Hulu now.