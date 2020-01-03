Watch the fierce new trailer for RuPaul’s Netflix comedy AJ and the Queen

A new trailer for RuPaul’s series AJ and the Queen has been released.

The Netflix original will star the Drag Race host as Ruby Red, a “bigger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen” who travels across America in a rundown RV from the 90s, accompanied by a wise-cracking 11-year-old orphan called AJ.

Each episode, RuPaul will visit a drag club and perform a “killer musical number” where she will be joined by a host of legendary Drag Race stars including Valentina, Mayhem Miller, Bianca Del Rio, Manila Luzon, Latrice Royale, Jinkx Monsoon and Katya.

A new trailer explores Ruby’s relationship with the titular character AJ (played by Izzy G), as she becomes her guardian angel while her mother struggles with addiction.

“Mama Ru is coming to 9 cities in her most motherly role yet,” wrote the official AJ and the Queen profile on Instagram. The show hits Netflix on 10 January.

Watch the new trailer here or below.

The multiple Emmy Award-winner wrote and executive produced the show alongside Michael Patrick King, who is best known for directing, writing and producing the iconic HBO comedy, Sex and the City, as well as its two spin-off feature films.

Josh Segarra, who you’ll probably recognise as CO Stefanovic from Orange Is The New Black or Adrian Chase from Arrow, co-stars as Hector/Damian Sanchez, Ruby Red’s “dark and dangerous” boyfriend.

Elsewhere, Michael-Leon Wooley (The Princess and the Frog, Dreamgirls) will play Louis, a blind drag queen, while Katerina Tannenbaum (Sweetbitter, The Bold Type) will play Brianna, a “clueless hooker” with a deep connection to AJ.

Taking on the role of a “comic villain” is Tia Carrere (Wayne’s World, Lilo and Stitch) as Lady Danger, a character infamous in the local drag scene for injecting cheap silicone into her clients at the clubs.

AJ and the Queen will premiere 10 January on Netflix.