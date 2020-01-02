Catherine O’Hara reveals the queer Schitt’s Creek scene that makes her ‘cry so much’

“It was just so beautiful to see that kind of open love.”

Catherine O’Hara has revealed the queer Schitt’s Creek scene that made her ‘blubber’ while filming.

The Canadian actress, who recently earned an Emmy nomination for her role as Moira Rose on the comedy series, said the scene in which Noah Reid’s character Patrick serenades David (Dan Levy) makes her cry “every single time”.

‘To see him [David] be loved by this good good man was just killer to me,” the legendary star recently told us. “I could not… Noah would start singing, I cried so much I had to turn my back to the camera.

“There are so many takes where I turn my back to the camera as I knew Moira wasn’t supposed to be crying like that… but it killed me. I had Kleenex behind me, trying to get my face back in order to play the scene.

“I didn’t want to kill the take by blubbering. It was just so beautiful to see that kind of open love.”

When we asked Catherine if other television shows should take note of how Schitt’s Creek portrays the LGBTQ community, she confidently responded with: “Of course. Daniel has created a world that he wants to live in, that I want to live in.

“It’s ridiculous that we live in a world where we don’t know how to respect each other and let each other be. It’s crazy. Other shows should follow suit and present the world and present humans as the best that we can be.

“It doesn’t mean you can’t laugh, that you can’t be funny in light ways and dark ways. It’s all still possible when you respect and love each other.”

Although Schitt’s Creek is currently at its peak, both critically and commercially, Dan announced earlier this year that he and his father Eugene – who co-created the series together – were ending the show with its upcoming sixth season.

“We are so grateful to have been given the time and creative freedom to tell this story in its totality, concluding with a final chapter that we have envisioned from the very beginning,” they wrote in a joint statement.

“It’s not lost on us what a rare privilege it is in this industry to get to decide when your show should take its final bow. We could never have dreamed that our fans would grow to love and care about these characters in the ways that you have.

“We are all so excited to begin shooting these last fourteen episodes and can’t thank you enough for the overwhelming love and generosity you’ve shown us. We hope you continue to enjoy the rest of our fifth season as we prepare to shoot our sixth!”

The sixth and final season of Schitt’s Creek will air 7 January on Pop TV – watch the hilarious trailer below.