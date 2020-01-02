Exclusive: Here’s your first look at the new cast of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Here’s your first look at the new cast of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

The award-winning musical, which started life in Sheffield and quickly transferred to London’s West End, is based on the real-life story of Jamie Campbell, and follows a schoolboy who dreams of going to prom dressed in drag with the help of his mother.

Following in the footsteps of John McCrea and Layton Williams is Noah Thomas, who makes his professional stage debut as star of the show Jamie New for the 2020 cast at the Apollo Theatre, London.

Joining him are RuPaul’s Drag Race champion Bianca Del Rio as Hugo/Loco Chanelle, David O’Reilly as Laika Virgin, Leon Craig as Sandra Bollock, and current cast member James Gillan as Tray Sophisticay.

