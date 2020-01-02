“I’m so uncomfortable watching this,” said Bob the Drag Queen.

Shangela, Vanjie and Monét X Change have left fans slain after performing a lip sync tribute to the Frock Destroyers.

The legendary Drag Race stars performed the now iconic pop anthem Break Up Bye Bye, which originated earlier this year on the debut season of the British spin-off by contestants Baga Chipz, Divina De Campo and Blu Hydrangea.

Upon release, the track skyrocketed to number two on the UK iTunes chart and eventually charted at number 35 in the UK.

A fan tweeted their performance alongside the caption, “gonna tell my kids this was the frock destroyers”. The clip went viral after season eight winner Bob the Drag Queen reposted it, saying she was “so uncomfortable watching this”.

Watch the sickening performance below.

Last year, Drag Race UK was renewed by BBC Three and World of Wonder for a second season.

Since the British spin-off sashayed onto our screens last month, it’s received universal critical acclaim and has become an international phenomenon, with over 10 million total requests on BBC iPlayer.

“I want to thank the BBC and all our fans for their overwhelming support of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK,” RuPaul said in a statement. This season’s queens proved that Britain’s got charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent and I want to see more!”

Kate Phillips, who works for BBC’s entertainment strategy, said the response to the UK series has been “nothing short of dragulous” and that viewers “have really taken the show and the amazing queens to their hearts”.

She added: “I’m delighted that Ru and the gang are going to shantay stay. Let the search for the next group of queens begin!”

All eight episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.