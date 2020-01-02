Oscar Isaac says “Disney overlords were not ready” for gay Star Wars romance

Oscar Isaac has speculated why there wasn’t a major same-sex romance in Star Wars.

The actor played Poe in the sequel trilogy – which concluded with The Rise Of Skywalker in December – and had expressed his support for a romance with Finn (played by John Boyega) after fans began ‘shipping’ the two characters.

But that never materialised on screen, and Oscar has offered some insight as to why that might be.

“I think there could’ve been a very interesting, forward-thinking – not even forward-thinking, just, like, current-thinking – love story there, something that hadn’t quite been explored yet,” he told IGN.

“Particularly the dynamic between these two men in war that could’ve fallen in love with each other.

“I would try to push it a bit in that direction, but the Disney overlords were not ready to do that.”

While fans never got to see the Finn and Poe romance they longed for, The Rise Of Skywalker did feature a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it kiss between two women in the Resistance.

The kiss has garnered both praise and criticism – praise for being the first same-sex moment in the films, and criticism for how minor the characters involved are.

Director JJ Abrams defended the decision, saying: “It just felt like in this one scene of celebration, it felt like an opportunity to show [a same-sex kiss] without it being heavy-handed or making too loud of a deal.

“Sort of part of the whole experience was to see a same-sex couple have a moment together that was explicitly saying in this galaxy, everyone is there and is welcome.

“It doesn’t matter your sexual preference, your race, your species, whether you’re organic, whether you’re synthetic – Star Wars is for everyone.”