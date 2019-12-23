Sam Smith reveals what “triggered” their transition to non-binary

“It triggered the transition I’ve made into a non-binary person.”

Sam Smith has opened up about their transition into becoming a non-binary identifying person.

The British singer-songwriter recently spoke to Billboard about the process behind their Normani collaboration, Dancing with a Stranger, saying they had just gone through a breakup and the last thing they wanted to do was “write a sad song”.

“I was listening to a lot of really sexy music because it made me feel better, so I wanted the song to capture what I was doing: going to clubs and kissing people,” they said. “The song launched me into a really beautiful space of writing and freedom.”

Sam continued to say: “There’s a femininity within that song that has ignited a flame within me; it triggered the transition I’ve made into a non-binary person.”

Back in September, Sam announced they wish to use they/them pronouns instead of he/him.

“Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM. After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out,” they wrote.

“I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but fuck it!”

Sam expressed that they are “at no stage just yet to eloquently speak about what it means to be non-binary” but that they want to be as open and visible as possible – and pointed to activists like Munroe Bergdorf and Travis Alabanza as inspirations.

“Love you all. I’m scared shitless, but feeling super free right now. Be kind,” they concluded.

Sam’s post received an overwhelmingly positive response, with many celebrity friends and fellow activists voicing their support. However, there were a few publications who misgendered them, including The Sun and The Daily Telegraph.

On Twitter, Sam said they “understand there will be many mistakes and misgendering but all I ask is you please please try, I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you.”

