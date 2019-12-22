Michelle Visage and Lorraine Kelly respond after former Olympian compares drag shows to blackface

The pair defended drag after a tweet compared it to blackface.

Former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies recently sent out a tweet comparing drag shows to blackface. In the tweet, she wrote: “Am I the only person fed up of drag shows? A parody of what a real woman is, like black face.

“Woman are juggling kids, rushing out a wholesome dinner, doing the laundry & cleaning, holding down a job all with period pains & leaky boobs if breast feeding. Enough of the stereotypes.”

Unsurprisingly Sharron’s tweets caused a massive backlash, including from RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, and Lorraine Kelly, who guest judged on Drag Race UK earlier this year.

Michelle responded by writing: “OR…you can see it for what drag actually IS, which is a celebration and homage of all things feminine, giving power to those who need it!

“Strong women aren’t threatened by drag queens, but rather empowered by their chutzpah. HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!”

And Lorraine Kelly added: “Oh Sharon. You can’t underestimate the power of drag and how it empowers people who often feel like outsiders – they can find their family, grow in confidence, learn to love themselves and be who they really are. It can literally save lives. And it’s such a lot of FUN!”

And Drag Race UK star Vinegar Strokes has having none of, pointing out how Sharron was enforcing her own stereotypes in the tweet. “My love, have you never thought that a majority of Drag Queens are celebrating woman and the fantastic achievements woman have made to shape the world,” she wrote. “YOU do nothing but shape a stereotype!”

She added in a later tweet: “I have a new act. I’m going to juggle some babies, cook a wholesome dinner, do some laundry and some cleaning while I’m dressed in a work uniform so the audience know I’m holding down a job while singing I’m Every Woman. I’m also going to spell my name with 2 R’s coz I’m TRASH.”

Cheryl Hole also added: “Do you know what I’m sick of? People spouting off comments about the drag & queer community to give themselves 5 minutes of relevance and clout. We see what you’re doing, and you’re the ones looking like fools.”

And their responses to Sharron’s tweet drew a lot of praise from the online community.

Drag has brought me and my daughter closer and has helped me to feel empowered and confident. Every drag queen I have interacted with has been positive, kind and helped me feel strong and celebrated. Also Drag shows are the most inclusive spaces. — Kate Bottley (@revkatebottley) December 21, 2019

And this is why @reallorraine is an ICON. What’s her name could only wish. — TheVivienne (@THEVIVIENNEUK) December 21, 2019

This is why we love you x — Blu Hydrangea (@BluHydrangea_) December 21, 2019

Michelle, you are a TRUE ally. You always articulate yourself so powerfully and elegantly. We have no choice but to adore you 😍😍😍😍 — M I K E (@MKCNLY) December 21, 2019

This is why Michelle is such a vital ally. You are the voice of some people who feel they can’t express how they feel. You’re awesome. — Stu-a-saurus Rex 🦖 © (@AWorkOfStuART) December 21, 2019

Amen to this 🙏

Women have no need to feel oppressed or offended by drag.

We are indeed paying homage to the greatness that is being a woman.

Thank you for being one of the incredible women that partakes in the celebration of the art that is female impersonation 💖 — Ada Vox (@AdaVox) December 21, 2019

I love how Sharron literally typed the stereotypes of a woman, but said 'enough stereotypes' 🤦‍♀️ a woman can be whoever she wants to be! — Sarah (@cptdaveyy) December 21, 2019

You’ve expressed this so perfectly! The empowerment that drag gives us is amazing and I adore it 🥺🥺 feel so lucky to have found it !! https://t.co/YE7GhsaeDC — 𝕃𝕠𝕝𝕤 💒 (@mealingstclair) December 21, 2019

Well said! Especially if they says “don’t stereotype us” then do the same damn thing — Kelz (@LifeOfABelle_x) December 21, 2019

And THIS is why we love @reallorraine! Not just an ally on paper! She stands up for #LGBTQ+ rights & culture in public: loud and proud! Unlike many celebrities, she walks the walk! THANK YOU! X pic.twitter.com/tkouoaOCSb — Pride in Polar Research (@PridePolar) December 21, 2019

I couldn’t agree more! Drag/art is subjective. Keep doing what you’re doing because, obviously, you’re doing it right! Sending much love and wishes for a wonderful holiday, Cheryl! — Eric Wolfinbarger (@eric_sean) December 21, 2019

How amazing and inspiring is @reallorraine seriously?!? Wish everyone who appears on morning television was this open minded and supportive..*cough* — Adam James Reedman (@ScottPilgrim86) December 21, 2019

