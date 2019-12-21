Daisy Ridley praises Star Wars same-sex kiss as “awesome”

The kiss has attracted some criticism over how minor the characters involved are.

In the latest Star Wars film, The Rise of Skywalker, two minor female characters from the Resistance share a kiss. Although the kiss was between two minor characters, with no real relevance to the plot, it did still make history.

The reason why is because it’s the first same-sex kiss in the Star Wars universe and the first to be included in a Disney-owned blockbuster.

Speaking to BBC Newsround, Daisy Ridley, who plays main character Rey throughout the recent trilogy, praised the kiss, saying: “To see an initial reaction for someone who hasn’t been represented properly, seeing how that really made people feel, was awesome!”

Earlier this year, Star Wars made monumental strides with LGBTQ representation when they confirmed that Orka and Flix, from animated series Star Wars Resistance (voiced by Bobby Moynihan and Jim Rash), are a same-sex couple.

“I think it’s safe to say they’re an item,” executive producer Justin Ridge said during an appearance on Star Wars podcast Coffee With Kenobi. “They’re absolutely a gay couple and we’re proud of that.”

It was also previously confirmed that Lando Calrissian – a role made famous by Billy Dee Williams in The Empire Strikes Back and more recently portrayed by Donald Glover – identifies as pansexual, although it’s never been explored on screen.

Jonathan Kasdan, a writer on Solo: A Star Wars Story, said: “There’s a fluidity to Donald and Billy Dee’s [portrayal of Lando’s] sexuality. I mean, I would have loved to have gotten a more explicitly LGBT character into this movie.

“I think it’s time, certainly, for that, and I love the fluidity ― sort of the spectrum of sexuality that Donald appeals to and that droids are a part of. He doesn’t make any hard and fast rules. I think it’s fun. I don’t know where it will go.”