Schitt’s Creek advertises final season with same-sex kiss on billboard

Schitt’s Creek said “gay rights!”

The acclaimed comedy, which stars Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy, is returning for its sixth and final season next month, so what better way to usher in their last outing than by pissing off the homophobes?

The picture shows Dan in character as David as he kisses his co-star Noah Reid, who plays his fiancé Patrick Brewer.

“F*ck yes we did,” Dan wrote on Twitter alongside the photo. “Shine bright, friends. Very grateful for Pop TV and CBC and their support on this campaign that my teenage self would never have dreamed to be true.”

Although Schitt’s Creek is currently at its peak, both critically and commercially, Dan announced earlier this year that he and his father Eugene – who co-created the series together – were ending the show with its upcoming sixth season.

“We are so grateful to have been given the time and creative freedom to tell this story in its totality, concluding with a final chapter that we have envisioned from the very beginning,” they wrote in a joint statement.

F*ck yes we did. Shine bright, friends. Very grateful for @poptv and @cbc and their support on this campaign that my teenage self would never have dreamed to be true. ✌🏼❤️😘 pic.twitter.com/FeXqoE8WVv — dan levy (@danjlevy) December 18, 2019

“It’s not lost on us what a rare privilege it is in this industry to get to decide when your show should take its final bow. We could never have dreamed that our fans would grow to love and care about these characters in the ways that you have.

“We are all so excited to begin shooting these last fourteen episodes and can’t thank you enough for the overwhelming love and generosity you’ve shown us. We hope you continue to enjoy the rest of our fifth season as we prepare to shoot our sixth!”

Since its premiere in 2015, Schitt’s Creek has received universal acclaim from critics and has been lauded for its portrayal of its LGBTQ characters especially Dan’s character David, who identifies as pansexual.

Earlier this year, the show was finally recognised at the Primetime Emmy Awards, with nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Eugene Levy) and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (O’Hara).

Last week, all four leads were nominated for Critics’ Choice Awards.

The sixth and final season of Schitt’s Creek will air 7 January on Pop TV – watch the hilarious trailer below.