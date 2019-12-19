You need to watch Harry Styles’ incredible cover of Juice by Lizzo

Harry’s bringing the juice.

Harry Styles has wowed fans with his cover of Juice by Lizzo.

The star returned to BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge earlier this week to perform a few cuts from his critically-acclaimed sophomore album Fine Line, including UK top ten single Lights Up, Adore You and Paul McCartney’s Wonderful Christmastime.

Before he performed Juice, Harry had nothing but praise for Lizzo, saying: “I just think she’s amazing; she’s one of the most exciting artists working now for sure. She’s exactly what you want an artist to be, which is themselves.”

Harry was joined by his full band for the performance and left fans in motherf***ing meltdown mode especially during the lyric, “Somebody come get your man, I think he got lost in my DMs,” for obvious reasons…

Lizzo responded to Harry’s cover on Twitter with “*melts*” followed by two emojis – watch the performance below.