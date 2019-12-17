Mariah Carey shares teaser for new All I Want For Christmas Is You video

Mariah Carey has an early Christmas treat for her fans.

It’s just been announced that the multiple-Grammy-winning icon has scored another number one single, as All I Want For Christmas Is You finally hit the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, an incredible 25 years after it was originally released in 1994.

But she’s not stopping there, as a brand new music video for the holiday classic is coming soon – 12am ET on 20 December, to be exact.

To keep us going until it drops, Mariah has shared a teaser of the festive clip, and it looks like it’s going to be everything we wanted as she serves ‘skinny legend’ realness in a red Santa-inspired outfit and plays in the snow.

Watch the teaser here or below.

Mariah is really capitalising on her Queen of Christmas moniker this year.

As well as releasing a new edition of her classic festive album Merry Christmas, she recently appeared on an episode of Billy On The Street, causing havoc on the streets of NYC with Billy Eichner – watch that here.

