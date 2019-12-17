HBO confirms that Euphoria will return for season 2

HBO are giving the people what they want.

Controversial series Euphoria has become the breakout TV hit of 2019, with particular praise aimed at the show’s nuanced queer characters and representation of the modern LGBTQ experience.

After winning over viewers and critics with the first season of the show, HBO have officially confirmed what many expected – a second season will be arriving in 2020.

The US network announced the news as part of a sizzle reel of what’s to come in the new year shared on Twitter. Unsurprisingly, almost all of the replies to the tweet are from happy Euphoria fans.

My favorite thing to do in the world is watch great TV. But watching hype sizzle reels is a close second.



It’s unclear what will happen in season two – especially following that cliffhanger – but Kat actor Barbie Ferreira has already said she wants her character to explore her queerness.

“I feel like in my personal life I’ve been gay as hell,” she told The New York Times. It comes after she opened up about her own queer identity earlier this year.

“I think Kat’s a little queer, but that might be my perspective,” she explained, revealing she also wants her character to make bad decisions: “How else do you learn? You don’t. Until one day you make a good decision.”

