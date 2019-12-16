Listen to Gabe Reali’s incredible new pop anthem East Coast

by Sam Damshenas

Comments

Culture

Gabe Reali has unveiled his brand new single, East Coast.

The singer-songwriter said the pop/soul anthem “is lustfully inspired by a relationship with someone who didn’t want to commit to long-distance when offered a job in another city,” hence the lyric, “You’re just so San Francisco, I’m just so LA.”

East Coast is produced by Gabe’s best friend, upcoming producer and Dominic Fike collaborator, Ryan Raines. The video – which hasn’t been released yet – was shot by award-winning director and cinematographer, Julia Kupiec.

Over the past two years, the California-born performer has made waves in the world of pop with bops such as Oceans, Warm in the Valley and Miss Me(?). Here’s hoping 2020 provides a debut EP slash album…

Listen to East Coast by Gabe Reali here.

Comments

More

Uncategorised

Leading football figures discuss how much progress needs to be made to boot homophobia out of the sport

Culture > Snatched

Alexis Stone is a masterclass in achieving superstardom without Drag Race

Culture

Mariah Carey shares teaser for new All I Want For Christmas Is You video

Culture

Charlize Theron says it’s a “bummer” that she’s straight

Community

Alex Diaz says project offers poured in after being outed as bisexual

Culture > Snatched

This is the rumoured cast for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5

Community

Piers Morgan claims that he’s “quite popular in the gay clubs”

Community

Gay Saudi journalists released from Australian detention centre

Next
Press enter to search