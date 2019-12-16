Netflix confirms Special has been renewed for season 2

Special has been renewed for an eight-episode second season by Netflix.

The comedy series is based on creator and star Ryan O’Connell’s part-memoir, part manifesto I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves, and follows a gay man living with mild cerebral palsy who decides to go after the life he wants.

Produced by Emmy-winning actor Jim Parsons (The Normal Heart, The Big Bang Theory), Special received universal acclaim upon release and was nominated for three Emmy Awards – including Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series.

Season two will see the return of Ryan as Ryan Hayes, Jessica Hecht as his mother Karen Hayes, Punam Patel as Kim Laghari, Marla Mindelle as Olivia, Augustus Prew as Carey and Patrick Fabian as Phil.

It has been reported that Warner Horizon Scripted Television will join Warner Bros. Digital Networks’ Stage 13 and That’s Wonderful Productions as producers of the series for season 2.

When we spoke to Ryan earlier this year about the second season, he said: “Kim will, if we get season two and longer episodes, be given a real emotional arch outside of Ryan. That excites me. I want to know what she does once she gets home!”

He added: “I would love to live in a world where everyone is equal and have the same opportunities but aren’t there yet, so until we are I will do my part. I feel vindicated because the story I was telling was a universal one.

“I hope my show is the tip of a very, very long history of disabled shows. I really hope this is the beginning.”

The first season of Special is available to stream on Netflix – watch the trailer below.