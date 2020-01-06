GAY TIMES appoints Lewis Corner as Editorial Director

Lewis Corner has been announced as Editorial Director of GAY TIMES, responsible for the global output of content across the group’s print, digital and social channels.

This new role reflects the continuing modernisation of GAY TIMES. Better reflecting the increased focus on digital and social channels, Lewis will ensure that all content output serves each area with greater editorial cohesion and strategy.

In this new role, Corner takes over leadership of Gay Times Magazine. Gay Times Magazine remains the flagship of the group and will continue its globally-renowned standard of LGBTQ publishing since its rebrand in late 2017.

Corner will continue to work closely with Tag Warner, CEO of GAY TIMES, who led the organisation through a radical transformation in 2019.

In his previous roles as Online Editor and then as Chief Content Officer at GAY TIMES, Corner oversaw the foundations of this renewed focus on digital media.

When he joined GAY TIMES from Hearst Magazines UK in 2017 he reinvigorated gaytimes.co.uk into an industry-leading platform that recognised and reacted to what our audience was calling out for; diverse content for a diverse audience.

Amplify by GAY TIMES: Brotherhood cover

At the start of 2019, Corner introduced Amplify – a new, weekly digital cover feature designed to platform the biggest conversations of the moment, as well as an opportunity to share community stories to our global audience.

This coincided with the successful launch of GAY TIMES on Apple News, making this content accessible to more people than ever before.

He also empowered the complete amelioration of the GAY TIMES Instagram account, which quickly overtook all competitors to become the most followed and engaged-with LGBTQ account on the platform.

In April 2019, Corner led the charge on a Gay Times Magazine issue dedicated entirely to music, titled Sounds Like Queer Spirit.

Far from an exclusively print campaign, the issue coincided with the launch of GAY TIMES as a curator on Apple Music, providing LGBTQ-focused playlists to spotlight the wealth of queer music talent that is out there.

This developed into a groundbreaking collaboration with Apple Music throughout Pride season – the first major initiative with an LGBTQ organisation of its nature – and culminated in Elevate: an initiative to platform emerging LGBTQ artists with the combined muscle of both GAY TIMES and Apple Music.

Image: GIRLI featured as part of GAY TIMES and Apple Music campaign

“Being part of a team that has truly transformed GAY TIMES into a modern media organisation, 12 months ago I set out to introduce the brand to new audiences through innovative and exciting new content channels,” says Corner.

“GAY TIMES content is now reaching more LGBTQ people and our allies than ever before. Whether through our hugely popular digital cover stories, our industry-leading Instagram channel, or our queerly-curated Apple Music playlists, we have continued to broaden and diversify who we speak to, and how we connect with the next generation of LGBTQ youth.

“I’m extremely excited to take on the role of Editorial Director and to guide the legacy of Gay Times Magazine into a new decade, building a platform that will continue to serve, inspire and entertain our community.”

Tag Warner adds: “While many major players are maintaining various traditional approaches, GAY TIMES continues to be uniquely positioned to lead in high-quality LGBTQ media across print, digital and social platforms in 80+ countries around the world.

“I’m delighted to welcome Lewis into his new role and – along with our cutting-edge Studios production teams and leading LGBTQ expertise capabilities – feel incredibly excited for the wealth of experience and leadership he brings to the Group business.”

Corner will lead at the GAY TIMES Group level, working alongside strategy, content creation and production teams to create world-class LGBTQ media in an unparalleled end-to-end client offering for leading brands.

Further to this, Daniel Megarry has been promoted to Features Editor of GAY TIMES, while Sam Damshenas has been appointed Entertainment Editor.