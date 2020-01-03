Can we get a ‘LOVE IS LOVE!’ up in here?

In 2019, various celebrities bravely lived their truths by coming out as part of the LGBTQ community. Here, we round up everyone who proudly and publicly joined our community to inspire a whole new generation of LGBTQ youth.

Alec Smith

Known for: CrossFit athlete

Identifies as: Gay

“I’m gay, and I’m at a point in my life now where I’m okay with that.”

Albert Nabonibo

Known for: Rwandan gospel singer

Identifies as: Gay

“I will live with those who accept me and those who reject me – I know it will be a daily battle.”

Alli Ojo

Known for: Actress and model

Identifies as: Gay

“I’m going to coming out straight. I’m gay!”

Anthony Bowens

Known for: Professional wrestler

Identifies as: Gay

“I now feel more comfortable labelling myself as gay.”

Bella Thorne

Known for: Actress

Identifies as: Pansexual

“I’m actually pansexual, and I didn’t know that. Somebody explained to me very thoroughly what that is.”

Caitlin Kinnunen

Known for: Broadway

Identifies as: Lesbian

“I’m who I am and I think that’s worth fighting for.”

Cameron Hawthorn

Known for: Country singer

Identifies as: Gay

“Being gay, it’s not as easy to dance as a couple in public together as it is for a straight couple.”

Connor Jessup

Known for: Actor (American Crime)

Identifies as: Gay

“I knew I was gay when I was thirteen, but I hid it for years. “I folded it and slipped it under the rest of my emotional clutter. Not worth the hassle. No one will care anyway.”

Craig Maxwell-Keys

Known for: Rugby referee

Identifies as: Gay

“You cannot ask someone to love you if you don’t love yourself.”

Dan Howell

Known for: YouTube

Identifies as: Gay

“You are valid. It gets so much better. And the future is clear. It’s pretty queer.”

David Matheson

Known for: Former ‘gay cure’ therapist

Identifies as: Gay

“With that freedom, I am now choosing to pursue life as a gay man.”

Dolly Rose-Campbell

Known for: Actress

Identifies as: Bisexual

“I have been coming to pride for over a decade now. The love and acceptance shown by the people of Manchester allowed me to accept my bisexuality and be proud of who I am.”

Duncan Laurence

Known for: Eurovision 2019 winner

Identifies as: Gay

“I am more than just an artist, I am a person, I am a living being, I’m bisexual, I’m a musician, I stand for things.”

Eugene Lee Yang

Known for: The Try Guys

Identifies as: Gay

“I created this music video as my personal way of coming out as a proud gay man who has many unheard, specific stories to tell.”

The G3sha

Known for: Singaporean rapper

Identifies as: Gay

“Used to think that being gay was not okay. We laughed at all the boys, sissy, ah gua and gay. Derogatory terms always say the light of day.”

Iain Lee

Known for: British comedian, broadcaster and writer

Identifies as: Bisexual

“I’ve started again with this brilliant therapist and councillor. I’ve been doing a lot of work with him trying to get through this sodding depression. He’s helped me realise that I’m probably bisexual. That’s a big thing to come out.”

Janne Puhakka

Known for: Hockey player

Identifies as: Gay

“It would be ideal if I didn’t have to talk about this. But as long as people are silent on the subject, we must speak up.”

Jonathan Van Ness

Known for: Queer Eye

Identifies as: Non-binary

“Some days I feel like a man, but then other days I feel like a woman. I don’t really — I think my energies are really all over the place.”

Jorgie

Known for: American Idol

Identifies as: Gay

“My family doesn’t know that I’m gay, so this is a really big step for me.”

Jon-Lee Olsen

Known for: Professional hockey player

Identifies as: Gay

“I’m ready to show that you can be gay and play ice hockey. It took longer than I expected, but now I’m ready to stand up for myself and others.”

Joshua Rush

Known for: Actor (Andi Mack)

Identifies as: Bisexual

“Being bi isn’t all of my identity, nor is it the most important part of my identity.”

Juan Pablo Di Pace

Known for: Actor (Fuller House)

Identifies as: Gay

“Acceptance was my fuel, and when that is the case, like an addict, you do whatever it takes to get a fix. I figured if I changed my fucking self, I could be in.”

Julianne Hough

Known for: Dancer, singer and actress

Identifies as: “Not straight”

“I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry what?’” she explained. “I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you.’ I think there’s a safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this.”

Lilly Singh

Known for: YouTuber

Identifies as: Bisexual

“Female. Coloured. Bisexual.”

Lil Nas X

Known for: Rapper (Old Town Road)

Identifies as: Gay

“Deadass thought I made it obvious.”

Matthew Pacifici

Known for: Soccer

Identifies as: Gay

“What do you mean ‘I didn’t tell you?’”

Mavournee Hazel

Known for: Actress

Identifies as: Demisexual

“My definition of love is very different of other people’s.”

Megan Barton-Hanson

Known for: Love Island

Identifies as: Bisexual

“If you have any type of platform I think it’s important to use it for people who don’t have a voice.”

Nathan Ivie

Known for: Republican Mormon lawmaker

Identifies as: Gay

“I might as well just jump up and say it, I’m gay. That’s my reality.”

Octavia Donata Columbro

Known for: X Factor UK

Identifies as: Transgender

“I knew something was different in terms of my gender identity when I was younger I was mimicking the girls dancing in the opening scenes of the Bond films – I’d wrap material around my waist like a dress and walk down the stairs like I was Miss World.”

Phil Lester

Known for: YouTube

Identifies as: Gay

“I’m gay, and depending on who you are, you might’ve known, or it could’ve been a surprise.”

Ryan Russell

Known for: NFL veteran

Identifies as: Bisexual

“My truth is that I’m a talented football player, a damn good writer, a loving son, an overbearing brother, a caring friend, a loyal lover, and a bisexual man.”

Ryan Sampson

Known for: Actor

Identifies as: Gay

“So, for clarity, here’s a pic of me and the boyf. Just to, y’know… straighten that one out. As it were.”

Sam Smith

Known for: Singer

Identifies as: Non-binary genderqueer

“But I don’t think it is. When I saw the words ‘non-binary’ and ‘genderqueer’ and I read into it and I heard this people speaking, I was like ‘Fuck, that’s me.’”

Shiho Shimoyamada

Known for: Football

Identifies as: Lesbian

“They helped me to realize that I don’t have to change, and it’s OK to stay with the team and love the person I love. I felt relieved.”

Stormy Daniels

Known for: Porn star who claimed she had an affair with Donald Trump

Identifies as: Bisexual

“I like to fuck men and women. It’s called bisexual.”

Som Hye

Known for: K-pop singer

Identifies as: Bisexual

“I don’t plan on demanding that people understand my love or bisexuality.”

Tess Holliday

Known for:Model and body-positivity activist

Identifies as: Pansexual

“I’ve been thinking a lot about my relationship to my own queerness, and I think the word pansexual speaks to me more than bi does.”

Tyler Blackburn

Known for: Actor (Pretty Little Liars)

Identifies as: Bisexual

“I’m queer. I’ve identified as bisexual since a teenager. I just want to feel powerful in my own skin, and my own mind, and in my own heart.”

Valentina

Known for: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Identifies as: Non-binary

“I feel like a goddess. I feel like I’m my own gender.”

Wils

Known for: Singer

Identifies as: Gay

“I really hope this reaches the eyes of underrepresented LGBT kids in the world and I can only do that with your sharing. Life’s so much more fun when you’re being you. I promise!”

Willow Smith

Known for: Singer, actress

Identifies as: Bisexual

“Personally, male and female, that’s all I need.”

