30 of the best LGBTQ films you can watch right now on Netflix

These are all available to stream right now.

LGBTQ movies were once a rarity in the entertainment industry. Over time, they’ve become more accessible than ever – you can even find a whole section dedicated to them on Netflix.

We’ve rounded up 30 of the best LGBTQ films that you can watch right now on UK Netflix, from the coming-of-age drama of Alex Strangelove, to the 1990 documentary Paris Is Burning, and the biographical drama I Am Michael.

We’ll be updating this list over time, so if you have any suggestions that you think are worthy of a spot, let us know!

Alex Strangelove (2018)

Cast: Daniel Doheny, Antonio Marziale, Madeline Weinstein, Daniel Zolghadri, Nik Dodani

This coming-of-age comedy-drama follows Alex Truelove (Daniel Doheny), a high school senior who plans to lose his virginity to his girlfriend Claire (Madeline Weinstein). His life is thrown upside down when he falls for a handsome gay teenager (Antonio Marziale) from the other side of town and discovers his ‘true authentic self’, as they say. It’s no Love, Simon, but it’s still a decent watch.

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994)

Cast: Terence Stamp, Hugo Weaving, Guy Pearce, Bill Hunter, Sarah Chadwick

Two drag queens, Anthony (Hugo Weaving) and Adam (Guy Pearce) and transgender woman Bernadette (Terrence Stamp) travel across the Australian desert in Priscilla (a lavender tour bus) to perform a drag show in Alice Springs. Along the way, they encounter a number of obstacles, including homophobic abuse, violence and some other nice stuff. It’s an absolute classic.

Beach Rats (2017)

Cast: Harris Dickinson, Madeleine Weinstein, Kate Hodge, Neal Huff, Nicole Flyus

British actor Harris Dickinson plays aimless youth Frankie, who struggles to escape his bleak home life as he navigates sexuality and balances friendships, a potential new girlfriend, and the older men he meets online. Eliza Hittman, who helmed the movie, won the award for Best Director in the US Dramatic Features category at Sundance.

The Birdcage (1996)

Cast: Robin Williams, Gene Hackman, Nathan Lane, Dianne Wiest, Dan Futterman, Calista Flockhart, Hank Azaria, Christine Baranski, Tom McGowan

The late Robin Williams stars as Armand Goldman, the openly gay owner of a drag club called The Birdcage. When his son Val (Dan Futterman) announces his engagement to a young woman Barbara (Calista Flockhart), Armand is forced back into the closet and pretends to be heterosexual to satisfy Barbara’s ultraconservative Republican parents. Upon release, the film was commended by GLAAD for “going beyond the stereotypes to see the characters’ depth and humanity”.

Blue Is The Warmest Colour (2013)

Cast: Léa Seydoux, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Salim Kechiouche, Aurélien Recoing, Catherine Salée, Benjamin Siksou

After meeting in a gay bar, French teenager Adèle (Adèle Exarchopoulos) falls in love with a blue-haired art student called Emma (Léa Seydoux). The critically-acclaimed drama follows their relationship from Adèle’s high school years until her adult life as a school teacher. It received nominations at the Golden Globe Awards and the BAFTAs, and was declared one of the best films of 2013.

Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Amira Casar

In just a couple of years, Call Me By Your Name has become one of the most beloved gay films of all time. For all the criticism it’s faced – whether it’s the age gap, or the fact that it’s set in the 1980s and doesn’t address the AIDS crisis – the themes of first love, heartbreak, and the intense emotions queer young adults feel when becoming who they’re meant to be are relatable for everyone. And that final scene, as the credits roll, will leave you a wreck. It also kick-started Timotheé Chalamet’s already-illustrious career, and helped reprogram Armie Hammer from Hollywood leading man to indie film star, earning him multiple award nominations including Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards and Golden Globes.

Carol (2015)

Cast: Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Sarah Paulson, Jake Lacy, Kyle Chandler, John Magaro, Cory Michael Smith

Set in the 1950s, Carol stars Cate Blanchett as an older woman navigating a difficult divorce who embarks on a forbidden affair with an aspiring female photographer (Rooney Mara). Blanchett won universal acclaim for her performance, ultimately earning nominations at the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, BAFTAs, Critics Choice Movie Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Cherry Pop (2017)

Cast: Bob the Drag Queen, Detox, Mayhem Miller, Tempest DuJour, Misty Violet, Miguel Sagaz, Allusia Alusia

Set in a local drag bar, Cherry Pop follows a newcomer to the sisterhood who has to deal with bitchy, backstabbing queens before her debut performance. It stars Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen in the lead role, with supporting performances from Detox, Mayhem Miller and Tempest DuJour.

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson (2017)

Cast: Marsha P. Johnson, Victoria Cruz, Kurt Wolfe, Sue Yacka

This critically-acclaimed documentary follows American LGBT rights activist and retired domestic violence counselor, Victoria Cruz, as she investigates the death of Marsha P. Johnson, one of the prominent figures in the Stonewall uprising of 1969.

Duck Butter (2018)

Cast: Alia Shawkat, Laia Costa, Mae Whitman, Hong Chau, Kate Berlant, Lindsay Burdge, Kumail Nanjiani, Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Jenny O’Hara

Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat stars as Naima, an aspiring indie-film actress who forms a connection with aspiring musician called Sergio (Laia Costa) after meeting in a club. The two make a pact to spend 24 uninterrupted hours together, having sex on the hour, to try and create a new form of intimacy.

God’s Own Country (2017)

Cast: Josh O’Connor, Alec Secăreanu, Ian Hart, Gemma Jones

This same-sex British love drama, which takes place in the Yorkshire highlands, tells the story of sheep farmer Johnny (O’Connor) whose life changes with the arrival of Romanian migrant Gheorghe (Alec Secăreanu). Having received almost universal acclaim (and currently holding a 99% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes), the film is a must-see for lovers of queer cinema.

Handsome Devil (2016)

Cast: Fionn O’Shea, Nicholas Galitzine, Andrew Scott, Moe Dunford, Michael McElhatton, Ruairi O’Connor

Handsome Devil tells the story of Ned (Fionn O’Shea), an ostracised teenager at an Irish, rugby-obsessed boarding school. He forms a close bond with new student and star rugby player, Conor (Nicholas Galitzine). Upon release, the film received universal acclaim, winning the award for Best Irish Feature of 2017 from the Dublin Film Critics’ Circle and four nominations at the 2018 Irish Film and Television Academy Awards.

The Happy Prince (2018)

Cast: Rupert Everett, Colin Firth, Colin Morgan, Emily Watson, Tom Wilkinson, Anna Chancellor, Edwin Thomas

Rupert Everett stars in the stunningly bleak look at the oft-ignored final years of famed gay playwright Oscar Wilde. The film sees Oscar on a downward spiral following his conviction for “gross indecency” and his impoverished exile in Italy and France. The Happy Prince also explores Oscar’s doomed relationships with Lord Alfred ‘Bosie’ Douglas (Colin Morgan) and Robbie Ross (Edwin Thomas), as well as his ex-wife Constance Lloyd (Emily Watson).

Holding the Man (2015)

Cast: Ryan Corr, Craig Stott, Sarah Snook, Guy Pearce, Anthony LaPaglia, Kerry Fox, Camilla Ah Kin

This tear-jerking drama brings Timothy Conigrave’s acclaimed 1995 memoir to the screen. It follows Timothy (Ryan Corr) and John (Craig Stott) who fall in love in 1970s Australia, and chronicles their beautiful – but heartbreaking – 15 year relationship. Like we said, it’s a tear-jerker, so make sure you’re stacked up on tissues.

Hurricane Bianca (2016)

Cast: Bianca Del Rio, Rachel Dratch, Bianca Leigh, Denton Blane Everett, Willam, Shangela, Alan Cumming, Alyssa Edwards, RuPaul, Joslyn Fox

Drag Race champion Bianca Del Rio stars as school teacher Richard Martinez, who moves from NYC to a small town in Texas and is subsequently fired from his new job for being gay. He returns to the school as his drag alter-ego, Bianca, and seeks vengeance on those who wronged him. Rachel Dratch, Alan Cumming, RuPaul, Margaret Cho, Willam Belli, Shangela and Alyssa Edwards also star in this hilarious – and political – drag comedy.

I Am Michael (2015)

Cast: James Franco, Zachary Quinto, Emma Roberts, Charlie Carver, Avan Jogia, Devon Graye, Daryl Hannah

I Am Michael is a biographical drama of gay activist Michael Glatze (James Franco), who created a national controversy when he renounced his homosexuality and became an anti-gay Christian pastor, leaving his boyfriend (Zachary Quinto) and family behind in the process. Franco and Quinto deliver career-best performances in this 2015 biopic.

Let It Snow (2019)

Cast: Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore, Odeya Rush, Mitchell Hope, Kiernan Shipka, Joan Cusack, Liv Hewson, Anna Akana, Jacob Batalon, Matthew Noszka, D’Arcy Carden

Based on the best-selling book by John Green, Maureen Johnson and Lauren Myracle, Let It Snow follows a group of high school seniors whose friendships and love lives collide after a snowstorm hits their small town on Christmas Eve. The movie feature sa same-sex romance between two characters played by Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet) and YouTube star Anna Akana. Even better, both actors are queer in real life – Liv is non-binary and gay, while Anna is bisexual.

LOEV (2015)

Cast: Dhruv Ganesh, Shiv Pandit, Siddharth Menon, Rishabh J. Chaddha

Wall Street deal maker Jai (Shiv Pandit) and Mumbai-based music producer Sahil (Dhruv Ganesh) are two friends with a complicated past who set off to the Western Ghats for the weekend. The film chronicles their sexual – but complex – relationship. It received unanimous praise from critics for its depiction of same-sex relationships in India.

Milk (2008)

Cast: Sean Penn, Emile Hirsch, Josh Brolin, Diego Luna, James Franco, Alison Pill, Victor Garber, Denis O’Hare

Gay rights activist and politician Harvey Milk, who became the first openly gay person to be elected to public office in California, is portrayed by Sean Penn in this critically-lauded biopic. The film received eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, winning two for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Penn and Best Original Screenplay for Dustin Lance Black.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post (2018)

Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, John Gallagher Jr., Sasha Lane, Forrest Goodluck, Marin Ireland

Based on Emily Danforth’s acclaimed novel of the same name, The Miseducation of Cameron Post follows a teenage girl (played by Chloë Grace Moretz) who is sent to a gay conversion camp by her aunt after she is caught kissing another girl. Last year, it won the Sundance Film Festival’s grand jury prize, beating out critically-lauded dramas such as Blindspotting and Monster.

My Days of Mercy (2017)

Cast: Ellen Page, Kate Mara, Amy Seimetz, Charlie Shotwell, Brian Geraghty, Elias Koteas, Beau Knapp, Tonya Pinkins,

Academy Award nominee Ellen Page stars as Lucy Moro, an anti-death penalty protestor who is fighting for the acquittal of her father Simon (Elias Koteas), who was convicted eight years prior for killing her mother. One day outside a demonstration, Lucy meets a lawyer called Mercy Bromage (Kate Mara), and despite their political disagreements, strike up a romance.

Other People (2016)

Cast: Jesse Plemons, Molly Shannon, Bradley Whitford, Maude Apatow, John Early, Zach Woods, Madisen Beaty, Josie Totah, June Squibb

A semi-autobiographical look at director Chris Kelly’s family, Other People focuses on David Mulcahey (Jesse Plemons), a 29-year-old gay man who moves back home to Sacramento to take care of his mother, Joanne, who is in the advanced stages of leiomyosarcoma (Molly Shannon). There, he faces the homophobia of his religious and ultra-conservative family while dealing with the inevitable death of his mother.

Papi Chulo (2018)

Cast: Matt Bomer, Alejandro Patino, Elena Campbell-Martinez, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Michael Shepperd, Tommie Earl Jenkins, Ryan Guzman, Shaughn Buchholz

Television weatherman Sean (Matt Bomer) drives past Ernesto, a Hispanic migrant worker, after finding him outside a hardware store looking for a work. Although the two have nothing in common, they develop an unexpected but profound friendship in this comedy-drama, that reflects on class and ethnicity in modern day Los Angeles.

Paris Is Burning (1990)

Starring: Dorian Corey, Pepper LaBeija, Venus Xtravaganza, Octavia St. Laurent, Willi Ninja, Angie Xtravaganza, Sol Pendavis, Freddie Pendavis, Junior Labeija, Paris Dupree

This legendary 1990 documentary chronicles the ball culture of New York City and the African-American, Latino, gay, and transgender communities involved. If you thought the queens on RuPaul’s Drag Race knew how to sashay down a runway, then you’re in for a treat…

The Pass (2016)

Cast: Russell Tovey, Arinze Kene, Lisa McGrillis, Nico Mirallegro, Rory J. Saper

Starring Russell Tovey and Arinzé Kene, this film follows the story of a closeted Premier League Footballer, and presents three very different nights over a 10 year period. On the night before his first big international game, Jason (Tovey) shares an unexpected kiss with team-mate Ade (Kene) amid pre-match tensions, and the emotional repercussions have an impact on the lives of both men across the next decade.

The Perfection (2019)

Cast: Allison Williams, Logan Browning, Steven Weber, Alaina Huffman

Get Out star Allison Williams returns to the horror genre as the talent but troubled cellist, Charlotte, who travels to Shanghai to reconnect with her former mentor Anton (Steven Weber), who’s running a cello competition alongside his wife Paloma (Alaina Huffman). There, she meets another of Anton’s students Lizzie (Logan Browning), and the two quickly become friends. Shortly after their relationships turns sexual, Charlotte agrees to accompany Lizzie across rural China. Sounds lovely right? Nah, what follows is pure terror. If you’re squeamish, don’t watch. If you’re not, enjoy!

Pride (2014)

Cast: Ben Schnetzer, Joe Gilgun, Faye Marsay, Dominic West, Andrew Scott, Freddie Fox, Chris Overton, Imelda Staunton, Jessica Gunning, Liz White, Bill Nighy, Paddy Considine, Rhodri Meilir

A group of lesbian and gay activists come together to raise money for families affected by the 1984 British miners’ strike, which ultimately formed the highly successful Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners campaign. It was instrumental in the progression of LGBTQ issues in the United Kingdom.

Tab Hunter Confidential (2015)

Cast: Tab Hunter, Clint Eastwood, Debbie Reynolds, John Waters, Portia De Rossi, Noah Wyle, George Takei

This American documentary focuses on the life of American actor, singer and author, Tab Hunter, who was a well-known Hollywood heartthrob in the 50s and 60s. It’s inspired by his acclaimed autobiography, Tab Hunter Confidential: The Making of a Movie Star (2005), in which he finally acknowledged rumours of his sexuality.

Velvet Buzzsaw (2019)

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, Toni Collette, Zawe Ashton, Tom Sturridge, Natalia Dyer, John Malkovich

Velvet Buzzsaw stars Academy Award nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal as a queer snobby art critic who starts to experience supernatural events in relation to a dead artist’s paintings. The film is directed by Dan Gilroy, who previously collaborated with Gyllenhaal and Rene Russo on the critically-acclaimed thriller film, Nightcrawler.

What Keeps You Alive (2018)

Cast: Hannah Emily Anderson, Brittany Allen, Martha MacIsaac, Joey Klein

Canadian film What Keeps You Alive follows married couple Jackie (Hannah Emily Anderson) and Jules (Brittany Allen) who visit a remote cabin in the woods to celebrate their one-year anniversary. There, Jackie discovers that her wife is harbouring a dark and murderous past, and her intentions of a cute queer weekend getaway were not entirely… pure.