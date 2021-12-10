10 of the queerest Christmas music videos to watch this holiday season

So, Christmas is almost upon us and music videos have become a staple for the festive period. Whether it’s dancing along to Wham! or enjoying the joyous groove of Christmas queens Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, music videos have become iconic for their joyful portrayal of the celebratory period. It doesn’t matter if they’re a traditional old-school throwback or a more contemporary holiday anthem, we’re here for how the winter season has been visually interpreted by a range of LGBTQ+ artists and allies.

GAY TIMES has picked out 10 of our favourite queer Christmas music videos that have shaped the modern image of queer music. These videos (and artists) are unapologetic in their art and that’s how it should be. So, from Demi Lovato to Troye Sivan, you can check out our list of game-changing LGBTQ+ artists below.

Last Christmas – Wham!

An absolute classic, it wouldn’t be Christmas without hearing Wham! obsessively played in every London cafe. With its unquestionably camp aesthetic and quaint snow trip love story, it reels off just the right amount of 80s chart pop nostalgia. It’s no surprise the song became the most-played Christmas song of the 21st century in the UK until 2015. To make their Christmas hit, and music video better, Wham! donated all of their chart royalties to relief efforts for the Ethiopian famine.

HOLIDAY – Lil Nas X

Decked out in a Santa getup, Lil Nas X sticks to his theatrical style in this futuristic sci-fi washed Christmas take. Released in November 2020, HOLIDAY proves the record-breaking singer is much more than his Old Town Road smash hit. If you don’t believe us or his statement-making music video, take a quick listen to his lyrics: “Pop star, but the rappers still respect me / They wanna know if I’ll be lastin’ / Bitch, even if I started floppin’, there’d be fashion”. So, whether it’s his eccentric creative style or catchy festive tracks, Lil Nas X has made his holiday mark.

Two Queens in a King Sized Bed – Girl in Red

In the lead up to her then-unreleased debut album, If I Could Make It All Go Quiet, Girl In Red (aka Marie Ulven) released this heartfelt track. The video shows Ulven, sharing a bed with another girl, as their shared room is suddenly transformed and the pair are seen floating (on the same bed) across the ocean. If you questioning how this track qualifies as a Christmas bop then it’s again time to have a look at the lyrics. “There’s no mistletoe above our heads / but I’ll kiss you anyway / on Christmas day”. A modern indie Christmas anthem, make sure Two Queen in a King Sized Bed to your yearly playlist.

Let It Go – Demi Lovato

It would be criminal to overlook this Christmas anthem. Featured in the credits of Disney’s Frozen, there was a time this song (and its cover) were inescapable. If you need a touch of 2014 animated magic then this track is for you. To make matters queerer, Demi Lovato’s music video cover includes everything from an Elsa-styled shakeup. It’s your typical throwback musical watch.