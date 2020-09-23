10 bisexual films that you need to watch

Bi-erasure has always been a prominent issue in mainstream media. Whether bisexuality is watered down, misrepresented or not included at all, it’s clear that there’s a severe lack of representation when it comes to the big screen.

However, 2019 saw the release of The Favourite which not only proved that bisexual films can be widely successful and critically-acclaimed, but also showed the importance of representation.

Because of this, we’ve compiled a list of bisexual films that walked so that The Favourite could run. How many have you seen?