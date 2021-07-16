Considering we’ve spent the majority of the first six months of 2021 in lockdown, thank the pop gods above we’ve had some stellar music releases to keep our spirits up and our playlists bursting with queer excellence. It’s been an incredibly strong first half of the year for single releases, with LGBTQ+ artists traverses genres from pop and soul, to pop-punk and electronica.

We’ve had some truly iconic pop culture moments, fresh new faces pushing boundaries, and plenty of catchy hooks getting us pumped for when gigs, clubs, and festivals can (hopefully) fully open again.

Here we’ve listed our Top 10 best singles by LGBTQ+ artists of 2021 so far. They are in alphabetical order, but the final entry has been named our best song of the year to this point. We’ll be giving an even more comprehensive rundown of the best songs at the end of the year too.

ElyOtto: SugarCrash! ft. Kim Petras & Curtis Waters

ElyOtto is the 17-year-old Canadian star who has taken Tik Tok by storm. His hyperpop anthem SugarCrash! became an internet hit earlier this year, with its pitched vocals and manic production offset by some unexpectedly dark lyrics. Aided by Kim Petras and Curtis Waters on a fizzed-up remix with more E numbers than a box of Lucky Charms, it’s one of the most unique standout hits of the year so far.

Girl In Red: Serotonin

Norwegian star Girl In Red took her long-standing battle with impulsive thoughts and put it into a storming pop-rock number during therapy sessions last year. With production duties handled by Finneas (Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator), the final result is an adrenaline-inducing anthem packed with vulnerability.

Isaac Dunbar: Fan Behavior

Rising star Isaac Dunbar took the old-age adage of ‘treat them mean, keep them keen’ and turned it into a thumping ear-worm of a pop anthem. Fan Behavior hears the 17-year-old channel a darker sound, and the song slaps even harder for it.

KWAYE: Runaway

British-Zimbabwean singer-songwriter Kwaye delivers a powerful message on this neo-soul number, packed with raw honesty. Although the production is light, Kwaye’s soul-baring lyrics weigh heavy. In his vocals you can hear an artist who is digging into his emotions and confronting long unspoken truths.