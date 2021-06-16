10 alternative artists to add to your Pride Month playlist

The truth is, there’s no right way to celebrate Pride Month — it’s all about self-empowerment. We’ve put together a collection of our favourite LGBTQ+ artists to show solidarity with their artistry and to spotlight some of the rising stars in the alternative music scene. It doesn’t matter whether you celebrate Pride by going wild or taking it easy and getting stuck into queer literature, this month is about uplifting and supporting others, and our guide of alternative artists emulates exactly that. So, grab your headphones and get listening.

Meet Me @ The Altar

Our favourite track: Hit Like A Girl

A pop-punk tour de force, Meet Me @ The Altar are the new wave face of the alternative band scene. This three-piece act knows how to pull off a catchy hook, great sounding tracks, and drive home an unforgettable high energy feeling.

Forming in 2015, in different location across the US, Meet Me @ The Altar formed online before meeting up together to put their sound into practice. Now, three years later, this makeshift band have signed to Fuelled By Ramen and received acclaim for their hit tracks Hit Like A Girl and Garden. Edith Johnson (vocals), Téa Campbell (guitar) and Ada Juarez (drums) are pulling off a fresh new band that you have to check out.

Stand Atlantic

Our favourite track: Hate Me (Sometimes)

An Aussie breakthrough act, Stand Atlantic are best known for pulling off killer tracks and their band humour — really, who else would start off with the word ‘spaghetti’? The Sydney band have been ones to watch for a while with their sophomore record, Pink Elephant, cementing their experimental pop-rock tone that has paid off with some of their most successful songs such as Wavelength or Like That. Influences of pop-punk greats (Blink-182, All Time Low) can be found in their music, but it is still remarkably original. Learning lessons from their debut release, Skinny Dipping, Stand Atlantic’s sound has matured to hit a bolder, more creative note as the band have started to find their groove.

Softcult

Our favourite track: Take It Off

Canadian twins, Mercedes and Phoenix Arn-Horn are the reinvented duo standing behind the rock band moniker Softcult; a tongue-in-cheek social commentary jabbing at the cultural and political groups we often seek allegiance with. The sisters are no strangers to the alternative scene. In fact, they’ve spent a fair share of time honing their craft in their punk rock band, Courage My Love; a band which, gradually, succumbed to languid lyrics and fizzled away as the creative pair sought out a fresh start. Together, the sisters hope to make a change with their new musical direction.

In their debut EP, Year of the Rat, Softcult have shown us what they’re made of. A record centring around reactionary lyrics to big political moments (industry sexism, mental health, and self-acceptance), Mercedes and Phoenix Arn-Horn have carried over an unapologetic ethos of standing your ground. So, if you fancy listening to a band that blends a gritty Riot Grrrl attitude with unquestionably catchy lines, then Softcult are the newcomers to follow.

Willow

Our favourite track: Transparent Soul

Switching up her psychedelic soul sound for a grungier alternative era, Willow kicked off this year with a stand out single, Transparent Soul. Although the artist might be new to the genre, the 20-year-old is learning from the best. After collaborating with Bink-182’s Travis Barker and taking a lesson or two from Jada Pinkett Smith’s former nu-mental band, Willow has returned to the music area with a whole new image. Debuting an unshakable angsty sound, it looks like Willow has won the internet (and us) over with her new grunge era.

Japanese Breakfast

Our favourite track: Be Sweet

Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner really doesn’t quit. The star has been keeping busy releasing a new album, Jubilee, launching a memoir, Crying In H Mart, which debuted at No. 2 on the New York Times bestseller list, and is now venturing into the world of gaming. The 32-year-old received acclaim for her first two records which delved deep into her feelings of loss after the death of her mother. Since then, the artist has come forward with a complex technicolour record that unpacks the moments of moving forward from a world anchored so heavily in grief. An incredible record, Japanese Breakfast is a must-listen for any playlist.