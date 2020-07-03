Friends of Dorothy launch Silver Pride to celebrate older LGBTQ+ people

The virtual Pride event will be held from 25 to 26 July.

The Friends of Dorothy are launching Silver Pride to celebrate the older people in the LGBTQ+ community. The event is also aiming to help tackle issues of loneliness and isolation.

So far, it’s been announced that the event will feature appearances from Christopher Biggins, Owain Wyn Evans, Carol Vorderman and Ben di Lisi, as well as some drag make-up tutorials, mental health classes, live DJ sets and performances from choirs, musicians, dancers and storytellers.

Craig Burton, the event’s organiser and founder of Friends of Dorothy, said: “Older LGBT+ people are twice as likely to be living alone, and six times more likely to suffer from mental health issues, often related to loneliness and isolation.

“We strongly believe inter-generational friendships and events like Silver Pride are vital to help tackle these problems. Lockdown has exacerbated the issues of isolation and loneliness, but we’re determined to make sure the older generations have a reason to celebrate and socialise online.”

He added: “This year marks the 50th anniversary of the first ever Pride march in the USA, and it’s important we remember the sacrifices the older LGBT+ community made for us. They took to the streets to campaign and fight for our rights, and paved the way to enjoy life as we do today. Hosting an online celebration for them is the least we can do.

“Silver Pride is all about championing inclusion, and celebrating and connecting with our older communities. It will be a celebration of LGBT history, our freedom of expression and recognition of the battles the older community faced for us – and the battles they continue to face.”

Organisers are hoping for all kinds of performers to get involved with the event and share their skills, with Craig saying: “Whether it’s theatre, literature, live music, comedy, dance, wellbeing classes, or simply sharing your life stories, we’d love to hear from anyone who’s keen to get involved.”

Money that the event raises will help Friends of Dorothy provide lifelines for elderly members of the LGBTQ+ community, and assist with them combatting lonliness and isolation.

The event will be held from 25 to 26 July, and tickets for the event go on sale on 6 July.

More information about Silver Pride can be found on the website, and tickets will also be available through the website.

