Post Office staff are slaying Twitter homophobes left right and centre

Post Office staff members are being praised as LGBTQ+ icons for shutting down homophobes on Twitter.

Courtney, Ryan, Stephen and several others from the company’s social media team have used their combined wit and sarcasm to effortlessly fend off anti-gay customers and educate them on the beauty of the LGBTQ+ community.

The homophobic vitriol started after the official Twitter account for Post Office shared an interview with one of their queer staff members, Emma, to reaffirm their commitment to LGBTQ+ people and Pride Month.

“Pride is the community feel for me, it’s bringing people together,” Emma says in the video. “I’d love the day where I don’t have to put that label on myself. I just think you fall in love with who you fall in love with.”

Sadly, the heartfelt video attracted many ignorant responses, with one user branding Emma as a “degenerate”.

This is when Courtney stepped in. “Do you honestly think it’s okay to speak about my colleague like that?” she hit back.

“Your comment is absolutely disgusting. You don’t know Emma personally to even comment on the type of woman she is, so please don’t respond unless you have something positive to say.”

© Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Pride In London

Another user said the LGBTQ+ community “creep him out” and Courtney didn’t stand for it, like at all.

“How original, I’ve never heard that one before,” she responded with a disgusted emoji face. “What’s so creepy about a human being falling in love with someone of the same sex? The LGBTQ+ community are no different to straight people.”

One person asked how Emma’s video factors into delivering the post, to which Ryan replied: “We’re proud to support Pride, diversity and inclusion are important values at Post Office. We are extremely proud that our colleagues feel able to share their journey with us as part of celebrating our diversity towards an inclusive supportive society.”

Stephen added: “These posts are celebrating Pride like many communities are, and as part of that we are proud to be sharing stories from our colleagues to celebrate our diversity towards an inclusive supportive society.”

In response to their tweets ‘offending’ customers, Ryan said: “If we are offending people by standing up for the LGBTQ+ community then so be it. It’s a very sad world we live in where 2 people falling in love with each other will offend someone.”

After one Twitter user called Courtney and Emma legends, Courtney responded: “Emma’s definitely up there with the legends, she’s a true inspiration and advocate for Pride. I feel so proud to work alongside her.”

Since the video was posted, the team – especially our new queero Courtney – have been tacking down homophobes left right and centre, and Gay Twitter has been living for it – see some of the Post Office’s best clapbacks below.

How original, I've never heard that one before 😒! What's so creepy about a human being falling in love with someone of the same sex? The LGBTQ+ community are no different to straight people, there shouldn't be an issue 👍😊🌈 – Courtney — Post Office (@PostOffice) June 30, 2020

Hey Matthew, we've been a huge supporter of pride for many years and as it's Pride month, we wanted to show our appreciation and support to the community 😊! We're not laying people off, I think you're getting us confused with Royal Mail, they're a separate company 🌈 – Courtney — Post Office (@PostOffice) June 30, 2020

What are we 'marketing' Craig, except for equality? We're sorry that you don't agree with our views and opinions, you can always unfollow us 👍😊🌈 #PRIDEMATTERS #PRIDE2020 – Courtney — Post Office (@PostOffice) June 30, 2020

We'll always stand with the LGBTQ+ community and others that aren't treated equally. We're so proud to support such an amazing group of people! Thank you so much for your kind comment 🙏😊🌈💗 #PRIDEMATTERS – Courtney — Post Office (@PostOffice) June 30, 2020

Although people are a lot more accepting of the LGBTQ+ community today; the community still face discrimination and inequality on a daily basis. We won't stop until the LGBTQ+ are treat – Courtney — Post Office (@PostOffice) June 29, 2020

We support and celebrate every gender, race and religion. These posts are celebrating Pride like many communities are, and as part of that we are proud to be sharing stories from our colleagues to celebrate our diversity towards an inclusive supportive society. – Stephen — Post Office (@PostOffice) June 23, 2020

If we are offending people by standing up for the LGBTQ+ community then so be it Mark. It's a very sad world we live in where 2 people falling in love with each other will offend someone – Ryan — Post Office (@PostOffice) June 29, 2020

I still don't understand what the issue is. What's so wrong about the LGBTQ+ community? We're not in the 50's anymore James, times have changed and I think people need to understand that – Courtney — Post Office (@PostOffice) June 28, 2020

We're free to support LGBTQ+ and Pride, if you disagree, that's fine but we're not going to stop 👍 – Courtney — Post Office (@PostOffice) June 28, 2020

What are you fed up with? If there wasn't so much prejudice, inequality and discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community, we wouldn't have to do it! Do you honestly think it's all about who someone has sex with? Says it all 😅 – Courtney — Post Office (@PostOffice) June 28, 2020

We're not forcing anything down anyone's throats. It's your choice to read it and it's your choice to comment 👍 #PRIDEMATTERS – Courtney — Post Office (@PostOffice) June 28, 2020

That's exactly why we post about and support Pride, to educate people like yourself. If you honestly think it's all about 'sex', you're very wrong 👍 – Courtney — Post Office (@PostOffice) June 28, 2020

Do you honestly think it's okay to speak about my colleague like that? Your comment is absolutely disgusting. You don't know Emma personally to even comment on the type of woman she is, so please don't respond unless you have something positive to say 👍 – Courtney — Post Office (@PostOffice) June 28, 2020

Is there a reason you're so inconsiderate towards the LGBTQ+ community? They're just like you and me, there's no reason for you to be so nasty! – Courtney — Post Office (@PostOffice) July 1, 2020

Ged, are you still going? The argument you're trying to win, you lost hours ago. Stand up for equality 🤚🌈 – Courtney — Post Office (@PostOffice) July 1, 2020

Please don't call my colleague 'simple', he's supporting the LGBTQ+ community and me. It was my fault that this issue got out of hand and Ryan did the best he could to help – Courtney — Post Office (@PostOffice) July 1, 2020

I'm sorry you feel that way. Our campaign's been shaped by our own LGBT+ network and we feel we're doing what's right. We fully respect your right to feel differently, but the many messages of thanks from throughout the LGBT+ community tells us not everyone agrees – Paul — Post Office (@PostOffice) July 1, 2020

I'm sorry you feel this way Keith. However, we want to show our support to the LGBTQ+ community, if you don't like it, then please don't comment 👍 – Courtney — Post Office (@PostOffice) July 1, 2020