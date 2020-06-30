Hairspray star Nikki Blonsky comes out as gay to the beat of Diana Ross

by Sam Damshenas

Comments

Community

Nikki Blonsky has come out as gay.

In a video posted to TikTok, the actress – who is best known for her role as Tracy Turnblad in the 2007 reboot of Hairspray – danced around her garden to the beat of Diana Ross’ iconic LGBTQ+ anthem I’m Coming Out.

“Hi, it’s Nikki Blonsky from the movie I’m Gay!” she captioned the video, alongside hashtags #pride, #imcomingout and #hairspray. Blonsky also updated her Instagram bio to read, “Mama, I’m a Gay Girl Now!”

@therealnikkiblonsky

Hi, it’s Nikki Blonsky from the movie I’m Gay! #pride #imcomingout #hairspray

♬ I’m Coming Out – Diana Ross

Hairspray was Blonsky’s first ever film role. She received universal critical acclaim for her performance, earning a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress, as well as a nomination at the Golden Globe Awards.

Blonsky subsequently appeared in films such as Queen Sized, The English Teacher and Geography Club. In 2010, she won praise for her leading performance in the short-lived ABC Family drama Huge.

The star joins several other celebrities who have proudly and publicly come out as LGBTQ+ for Pride Month, including Taylor Schilling, Pearl Mackie, Thomas Beattie, Pablo Alborán, Chyler Leigh, Lilli Reinhart and Raymix.

Comments

More

Community

Hairspray star Nikki Blonsky comes out as gay to the beat of Diana Ross

Community

Gabon becomes one of the few countries in Africa to decriminalise homosexuality

Community

Orange Is the New Black star Taylor Schilling introduces world to girlfriend

Culture

Adele shares rare update on highly-anticipated fourth album

Community

Fleabag star Ben Aldridge says he’s “incredibly proud and thankful” to be LGBTQ+

Culture > Drag

Mayhem and Morgan’s conversation in Untucked leaves Drag Race fans in tears

Culture

Rupert Everett stars in reading of new gay play Rush – review

Community

Låpsley publicly comes out to the world “with pride as a bisexual womxn”

Next
Press enter to search