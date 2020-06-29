Fleabag star Ben Aldridge says he’s “incredibly proud and thankful” to be LGBTQ+

by Sam Damshenas

Comments

Community

Instagram

Ben Aldridge has come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

The British actor paid tribute to LGBTQ+ history in a series of photos, including a shot of the Gay Liberation March at Leicester Square in 1972 and Stonewall pioneers Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera as they walked in NYC’s 1973 Pride.

“The journey to pride was a long one for me,” the star reflected in the caption. “I love the LGBTQ+ community and am incredibly proud and thankful to be a part of it. So much won. So much more to fight for.”

Aldridge also shared a brief video of him kissing an unidentified man, as well as a photo with the words ‘choose love’.

The star is best known for his hilarious role as ‘Arsehole Guy’ on Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s widely-acclaimed BBC comedy Fleabag, and his five-year stint as Captain Charles James on the BBC One military drama, Our Girl.

Aldridge also starred as Antoine of Navarre on The CW’s historical romantic drama Reign between 2014 and 2017. He currently portrays the young Thomas Wayne on Batman prequel series, Pennyworth.

Comments

More

Community

Communal Cherub Acapellas: An account of being autistic and LGBTQ+

Culture

Aaron Valenzuela is getting Spicy on his bilingual sophomore banger

Community

Here are all the celebrities who’ve come out as LGBTQ+ in 2020 (so far)

Community

Hairspray star Nikki Blonsky comes out as gay to the beat of Diana Ross

Community

Gabon becomes one of the few countries in Africa to decriminalise homosexuality

Community

Orange Is the New Black star Taylor Schilling introduces world to girlfriend

Culture

Adele shares rare update on highly-anticipated fourth album

Community

Fleabag star Ben Aldridge says he’s “incredibly proud and thankful” to be LGBTQ+

Next
Press enter to search