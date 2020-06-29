Låpsley publicly comes out to the world “with pride as a bisexual womxn”

by Sam Damshenas

Comments

Community

Låpsley has come out as bisexual.

The British singer-songwriter and producer publicly addressed her sexuality for the first time earlier this week, telling fans that although she’s “so open” in her music, she finds it’s difficult to be “vulnerable” on social media.

“My sexuality is something I have struggled with understanding and accepting since I was a teenager,” Låpsley started.

“Through a mixture of teenage trauma, the local culture and moments of bullying I associated anything to do with my sexual behaviour and sexual identity as being shameful. So although my close friends and some family have been aware.”

Now, she is ready to “come out to the world, now, with pride, as a bisexual womxn.”

Låpsley received an overwhelming amount of support in the comments from fellow musicians including Shura, Empress Of, Laura Doggett, Vok, Gabrielle Aplin, Neil Milan, Arlo Parks and Anna B Savage.

The star is best known for her critically-acclaimed debut studio album Long Way Home, which peaked in the top 40 of the UK Albums Chart, and for her 2020 sophomore release, Through Water.

Comments

More

Culture

Aaron Valenzuela is getting Spicy on his bilingual sophomore banger

Community

Here are all the celebrities who’ve come out as LGBTQ+ in 2020 (so far)

Community

Hairspray star Nikki Blonsky comes out as gay to the beat of Diana Ross

Community

Gabon becomes one of the few countries in Africa to decriminalise homosexuality

Community

Orange Is the New Black star Taylor Schilling introduces world to girlfriend

Culture

Adele shares rare update on highly-anticipated fourth album

Community

Fleabag star Ben Aldridge says he’s “incredibly proud and thankful” to be LGBTQ+

Culture > Drag

Mayhem and Morgan’s conversation in Untucked leaves Drag Race fans in tears

Next
Press enter to search