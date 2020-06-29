Doctor Who star Pearl Mackie comes out as bisexual

Pearl Mackie has come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

On Sunday (28 June), the British actress, singer and dancer – who’s best known for her role as Bill Potts on Doctor Who – posed with a plush rainbow-coloured cushion in a series of photos on Instagram.

“Proud to be bisexual. Proud to be Black,” she told her followers. “Proud of all my LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters and everyone in between. We matter. You matter. Big love and nuff respect. Happy Pride everyone!”

Pearl then used several hashtags in her post, such as #pridemonth, #blacklivesmatter and #allblacklivesmatter.

The star’s post was flooded with support from her fans, especially her bisexual fanbase.

“As if I didn’t love Bill Potts enough already, knowing she was played by an LGBTQ+ actress makes me so so happy,” said one follower, while another wrote: “My heart is so full right now! This means the world.”

Pearl made history on Doctor Who as the titular hero’s first ever LGBTQ+ companion. She made her debut in the 10th season of the critically-acclaimed fantasy/sci-fi drama and appeared in 13 episodes in total.