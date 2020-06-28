Graham Linehan has been permanently banned from Twitter for “hateful conduct”

The comedy writer was one of the most anti-trans accounts on the social media platform.

Comedy writer Graham Linehan has been permanently banned from Twitter after violating its policies on hateful conduct. The writer was known for comedies like Father Ted and The IT Crowd, but over the past few years has been more known for his anti-trans views.

Linehan had lost his blue tick verification earlier in the week over tweets which accused an LGBTQ+ group of ‘grooming’ and speaking to the Metro, a Twitter representative said that the ban was permanent.

“The account has been permanently suspended after repeated violations of our rules against hateful conduct and platform manipulation,” they confirmed.

The ban came after Linehan responded to a tweet by the Women’s Institute, which was wishing a happy Pride to its trans members. In the tweet, he wrote: “Men aren’t women tho.”

Ted Eytan via Flickr

Following his suspension, Linehan took to Mumsnet to claim that his ban came about as Twitter has a “high percentage of trans-identified employees.”

Linehan has a long history of transphobia, comparing trans activists to Nazis, and in a Newsnight interview compared doctors treating trans children to Nazi scientists, claimed that the recently leaked government plans aren’t actually rolling back trans rights, and said that Marsha P. Johnson wasn’t a trans woman before subsequently misgendering her.

He has also attacked other sexualities, claiming that pansexuality was “bollocks” and that people who identified as queer were actually just straight.

Many LGBTQ+ people on Twitter were thankful for the social media platform taking action, particularly those who Linehan had targeted, often getting his followers to ‘pile on’ certain people.

Susie Green, the Chair of Mermaids wrote: “As one of the countless people directly targeted by Graham Linehan I am glad his account has been permanently suspended. I think he is deeply troubled. Twitter has become a dark place in the last few years with blatant transphobia and hate.”

And Munroe Bergdorf added: “As someone who Graham Linehan repeatedly abused, I am happy that today @twitter is a little bit safer for all trans people. Transphobia is not an opinion, it is not ‘free speach’, it is violent, toxic and harmful.”

As one of the countless people directly targeted by Graham Linehan I am glad his account has been permanently suspended. I think he is deeply troubled. Twitter has become a dark place in the last few years with blatant transphobia and hate 😔 — Susie Green🧜‍♀️ (@green_susie100) June 27, 2020

As someone who Graham Linehan repeatedly abused, I am happy that today @twitter is a little bit safer for all trans people.



Transphobia is not an opinion, it is not 'free speach', it is violent, toxic and harmful. — Black Trans Lives Matter ✊🏾 (@MunroeBergdorf) June 27, 2020

I’m glad Graham Linehan is gone from this website. Like any trans woman with a “platform” on here I was subjected to his creepy obsessive misogyny. But I genuinely wish now he gets the help he so badly needs. “Gender critical” is a feverish cult that does its proponents no good — shon faye. (@shonfaye) June 27, 2020

Graham Linehan getting Twitter banned, then going over to Mumsnet for sympathy didn’t go down quite how he’d hoped… pic.twitter.com/eYdm66U7qG — Helen🧜🏻‍♀️ (@mimmymum) June 27, 2020

I could RT #GlinnerSuspended all year long! I have not forgotten the targeted harrasment he gave me personally and also @DIVAmagazine and so many others for so long. For all those ‘defending Graham Linehan Let us not forget he is the one suspended not us 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Qr6mXj4F0Y — Linda Riley (@LindaRiley8) June 27, 2020

As someone who was mocked and misgendered by this person, it's *difficult* to feel sympathy for this person.



Bigotry is like the Bog of Eternal Stench in Labyrinth. If you wallow in it, you'll stink forever and shouldn't be shocked if people don't want to work with you. https://t.co/snBYCCFXiz — Juno Dawson (@junodawson) June 27, 2020

Remembering my first three months in journalism when Glinner first decided to dox me because I reported on his transphobic views. I had people threatening to kill me, calling me a terrible person, and a terrible reporter. He's done way worse to hundreds. I will not miss him. — Jasmine Andersson (@the__chez) June 27, 2020

After Katie Hopkins, now the delightful Glinner is also permanently gone. Bravo @twitter for standing up to hatred and bigotry. Happy Pride!!❤️😘🌈🥳 https://t.co/fUArEy4P87 — Jake Graf (@JakeGraf1) June 27, 2020