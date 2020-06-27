Indian reality TV star Vikas Gupta comes out as bisexual

Vikas Gupta also spoke about the rejection he got from his family.

Screenwriter and reality TV star Vikas Gupta has come out as bisexual on social media, and opened up about the negative reactions he has faced, including from his family.

In an Instagram post, Vikas confidently wrote: “Here I am, how I am – Standing tall and I will not be shamed bullied or blackmailed for what God has made me.

“It has been years of torture and humiliation and hiding my emotions but that has not stopped me from being a good human being who is constantly evolving. I have made mistakes and I will continue to do so but I am learning and not repeating them.

“My family has left me for what ever reason they want to give but I will not bring shame to them by putting details of it.” Vikas then said two co-stars of his had “done terrible things” but didn’t expand, saying: “I will not shame them either of what all has happened cause mud slinging is what one of them loves.

“I spoke today because they pushed me to this extend. I will put one last post after both have spoken. To give what is needed for people to know the truth. After which they can do and keep doing what they want to.”

Moving onto his family relationship, he added: “As for my mom, I love you even if you don’t love me anymore. My siblings who I have brought so much shame to, seeing you makes me swell with pride and my friends who don’t find me cool anymore thank you for being good to me when ever you were.”

And although Vikas had lost some friends and family, he thanked actor Karan Kundra for sticking with him “for all these years even after knowing about my sexuality.” He added: “You chose to stand by me even though people would gossip about u too but you didn’t leave my side and was there like an older brother protecting me. M for making me realise it’s okay.

“And Ekta di for the only one who has been there no matter what and I will be there no matter what, Gayu Maam, thank u for the call yesterday. This is what came out of it #Lostsouls I have a family. Thank you for taking care of me.”

In a shorter Twitter post, Vikas posted a more upbeat message, saying: “Hi. Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me.”

He added: “With #Pride I am Bisexual, Vikas Gupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied.”

Thankfully, the star recieved praise on social media for his coming out, with one person writing: “I am super proud of you vikas And no there is no shame in being Gay/Bi cos only Love matters.”

Another added: “U are a v kind, polite n humble person with a beautiful heart… n that makes me respect you for life.. ur sexual preferences are immaterial for ppl who love u for who u r.. more success for u VG.”

And a third said: “That’s not a disease dude & you didn’t choose to be bisexual, you just got lucky.”

