Black Trans Lives Matter protest to take place in London later this month

London Trans Pride have announced a “peaceful protest” for Black Trans Lives Matter.

The demonstration will take place Saturday 27 June from 2pm at Wellington Arch and will conclude 3pm at Downing Street. The charity urges protestors to wear face masks due to social distancing measures and to “protect your identity”.

To honour the Black trans community, it has also been advised to “wear flowers and bring flowers”.

The protest will follow in the footsteps of the historic Black Trans Lives Matter demonstration at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City (14 June) which was reportedly attended by over 40,000 people.

Co-organised by LGBTQ+ groups such as the Marsha P. Johnson InstituteThe Okra Project and Black Trans Femmes in the Arts, the rally saw thousands of demonstrators wearing all-white as a tribute to Black history.

In 1917, 10,000 protestors wore white in the NAACP’s Silent Protest in New York to denounce anti-Black violence and police brutality. It was one of the first recorded protests for Black civil rights in United States.

The protest occurred following the recent murders of Black trans women Dominique “Rem’Mie” Fells and Riah Milton, who are believed to be the 13th and 14th killings of trans individuals in the United States this year.

Julie Ann Pietrangelo via Twitter

It also came to fruition due to the lack of awareness and media coverage of Black trans murders.

Although Black Lives Matter protests have erupted across the world, the plight of the Black trans community – who face disproportionate levels of violence and discrimination in comparison to other LGBTQ+ people – has been overlooked.

The London demonstration also follows the news that the UK government is planning to scrap proposed self-identification laws for trans and non-binary people, which could be voted on by members of parliament as early as July.

Under the leaked plans, proposals for self-identification will be scrapped, meaning the lengthy process for a gender recognition certificate will remain and there will be a “crackdown” on so-called “quack” doctors.

Safeguards will be put in place for “safe spaces” for women and a North Carolina-style bathroom bill will be brought in.

To support the Black trans community, please consider donating to Black, trans-led charities. London Trans Pride have also launched a GoFundMe page to raise funds for this year’s Black Trans Lives march – visit here.

Update: anyone who wants to steward please DM for email address🚨SHARE + READ 🚨 Our government has brutally attacked trans rights, but this cannot detract from the black lives matter movement. ALL black lives matter, black trans lives need to be valued. Fighting for black lives MUST INCLUDE BLACK TRANS LIVES. The UK governments planned transphobic legislation with disproportionately affect black trans people and black trans women especially. It will make their lives more difficult and more dangerous, as transphobia will now have government support. Black trans women are being murdered at an alarming rate, most recently Dominique Rem’mie Fells and Riah Milton, due to the combined violence of racism and transphobia. 91% of trans people murdered in America in 2019 were black trans women. We cannot embolden transphobia in the UK. Trans lives and black trans lives will be lost because of it. Trans suicides will spike. Trans people will die if this legislation passes. Stand with us for black trans lives. There will be legal advisors present There will be first aiders present There will be speeches at Downing Street from 3pm If you have access needs and cannot attend the march, please meet us for the static protest outside Downing Street at 3pm ❤️P.S – @united.ldn is throwing an event this Saturday, we are fully supporting that and plan to attend. You all should too! ❤️

