Black Trans Lives Matter protest to take place in London later this month

London Trans Pride have announced a “peaceful protest” for Black Trans Lives Matter.

The demonstration will take place Saturday 27 June from 2pm at Wellington Arch and will conclude 3pm at Downing Street. The charity urges protestors to wear face masks due to social distancing measures and to “protect your identity”.

To honour the Black trans community, it has also been advised to “wear flowers and bring flowers”.

The protest will follow in the footsteps of the historic Black Trans Lives Matter demonstration at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City (14 June) which was reportedly attended by over 40,000 people.

Co-organised by LGBTQ+ groups such as the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, The Okra Project and Black Trans Femmes in the Arts, the rally saw thousands of demonstrators wearing all-white as a tribute to Black history.

In 1917, 10,000 protestors wore white in the NAACP’s Silent Protest in New York to denounce anti-Black violence and police brutality. It was one of the first recorded protests for Black civil rights in United States.

The protest occurred following the recent murders of Black trans women Dominique “Rem’Mie” Fells and Riah Milton, who are believed to be the 13th and 14th killings of trans individuals in the United States this year.

Julie Ann Pietrangelo via Twitter

It also came to fruition due to the lack of awareness and media coverage of Black trans murders.

Although Black Lives Matter protests have erupted across the world, the plight of the Black trans community – who face disproportionate levels of violence and discrimination in comparison to other LGBTQ+ people – has been overlooked.

The London demonstration also follows the news that the UK government is planning to scrap proposed self-identification laws for trans and non-binary people, which could be voted on by members of parliament as early as July.

Under the leaked plans, proposals for self-identification will be scrapped, meaning the lengthy process for a gender recognition certificate will remain and there will be a “crackdown” on so-called “quack” doctors.

Safeguards will be put in place for “safe spaces” for women and a North Carolina-style bathroom bill will be brought in.

To support the Black trans community, please consider donating to Black, trans-led charities. London Trans Pride have also launched a GoFundMe page to raise funds for this year’s Black Trans Lives march – visit here.