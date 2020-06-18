AZ Magazine launches fundraiser to support Black LGBTQ+ creatives

AZ Magazine have launched a GoFundMe page to provide support for Black LGBTQ+ creatives.

Created in 2015, the publication aims to showcase the talent and give voices to LGBTQ+ Black people and people of colour, whose voices are often under-represented – or not represented at all – in the LGBTQ+ community.

Due to financial difficulties caused by the global coronavirus pandemic, AZ are fundraising £10,000 to maintain their online magazine and to pay their writers and contributors, as well as providing spaces for the QTIBPOC community.

It will also allow them to expand their events outside of London.

They are raising a further £10,000 to create a fund for Black LGBTQ+ creatives, where 10 individuals/collectives will be awarded £1,000 each to create a piece of art that will “serve as part of our rich history.”

Since its inception five years ago, AZ – which was created by four Black queer women, who all have full time jobs – have built “a self-funded, award-nominated online community, social space and events company.”

The GoFundMe page has so far raised over £2,900 of its £20,000 target.

Visit here to help support AZ Magazine and Black LGBTQ+ creatives.