Black Trans Lives Matter: Incredible charities you can donate to right now

Transgender people – particularly Black transgender women – face disproportionate levels of violence and discrimination around the world.

Due to intolerance and bigotry, 14 trans individuals are believed to have been killed in the United States this year, with 10 of the victims being trans women of colour. Two of these murders occurred in the past week alone.

26 trans people were also killed in 2019, a majority of which were Black trans women.

(Of course, these are only the murders that have been officially documented, and have taken place in the United States – it’s likely that there are many more undocumented murders of trans individuals elsewhere in the world.)

Black Trans Lives Matter protest at the Brooklyn Museum (Julie Ann Pietrangelo via Twitter)

On 15 June 2020, over 40,000 people participated in a peaceful demonstration at the Brooklyn Museum in New York to show solidarity with the trans community, and to protest the lack of action taken in the deaths of Black trans people.

While the protests that have erupted across the world in response to the killing of George Floyd has resulted in the four officers involved being charged, the killers of our trans brothers and sisters have yet to be brought to justice.

“I don’t think that anybody would say that there’s been enough attention focused on and around trans people and the state of violence they live in,” said Tori Cooper of HRC. “We only speak out when Black men are being harmed or murdered.”

Ted Eytan via Flickr

Mariah Moore, of the Transgender Law Center, also said: “Violence does not just occur to Black men and Black women. It occurs to all Black LGBT people. We are the people that are not being heard in this movement.”

It’s imperative that the entire LGBTQ+ community support the community, because without the bravery of Black trans people, where would be today? Below are some incredible Black trans charities you can donate to right now.

Black Trans Femmes In the Arts are a collective of Black trans femmes who are using funds and donations to support fellow Black trans women, Black trans protestors and non-binary femmes in the arts.

Black Transmen Inc are a non-profit organisation whose focus is to empower Black trans men by addressing issues related to the intersection of racial, sexual orientation and gender identities.

Black Trans Travel Fund is a grassroots organisation whose mission is to help Black trans women with financial resources to self-determine and access safe alternatives to travel.

Brave Space Alliance are the first Black and trans-led LGBTQ+ centre in the South Side of Chicago, who are dedicated to creating resources and services for LGBTQ+ individuals on the South and West sides of the city.

For the Gworls was started by a Black trans woman and Black non-binary person to help assist Black trans individuals with their rent and gender affirming surgeries.

Homeless Black Trans Women Fund provide safe housing, food and living expenses for Black trans women in Atlanta who are sex workers and/or homeless.

House of GG create safe spaces for members of the Black trans community to heal – “physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually” – from generations of transphobia, racism, sexism, poverty, ableism and violence.

The Marsha P. Johnson Institute is named after the revolutionary Black trans activist and LGBTQ+ pioneer of the same name and is committed to protecting and defending the lives of Black trans people.

The Okra Project send Black trans chefs to the homes of Black trans people with healthy and “culturally specific” meals and resources – at no cost.

SisTers PGH are a Black trans-led community centre whose goal is to provide support and emergency shelter for trans and non-binary people in Pittsburg.

Transgender Gender-Variant & Intersex Justice Project support Black, low-income trans women and trans women of colour whose families are in prison or targeted by police.

Trans Women of Color Collective‘s mission is to uplift the narratives and lived experiences of trans women of colour, and to create economic opportunities and affirming spaces for the community.

