Four years later: The world remembers the 49 victims of the Orlando massacre

Today marks the four-year anniversary of the Pulse massacre.

On 12 June 2016, 49 people were killed and 53 others were wounded in a mass shooting inside Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. At the time, it marked the deadliest terrorist attack on US soil since 9/11.

Today, four years after the harrowing tragedy, the world mourns the loss of and honours the proud members of the LGBTQ+ community who just wanted to celebrate their identities and live free, authentic lives.

“On June 12, 2016, 49 Angels sought the joy, love and acceptance of Pulse nightclub. Instead, they found hatred. And they never came home,” a statement on Pulse’s official Twitter account reads.

“They were gay. They were straight. Latin, black, white. Fathers. Mothers. Brothers. Sisters. Daughters. Sons. Taken forever.”

Barbara Poma, owner of Pulse, previously told GAY TIMES: “What happened here should never be forgotten.

“Hopefully in 100 years, you’ll walk into the museum saying, ‘Can’t believe that anyone would ever do this or live through this time.’ You think about history that we look back on, civil wars, World Wars, and we ask ‘Did that actually happened to families?’

“I’m hoping in 100 years they’ll be saying that about Pulse, because they won’t be able to imagine that ever happening again.”

Today marks 4 years since 49 innocent lives were tragically taken away after the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida on June 12th, 2016. Today, we honor them, the survivors and their families. Love is Love. 💔🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/JyBiJgDfse — Lewis (@lewisdandrews) June 12, 2020

Four years ago today, in the early morning, a terrorist murdered 49 people, mostly LGBTQ people of color, at Pulse nightclub in Orlando — one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history.



That evening, @Lin_Manuel gave this speech at the Tony Awards.



"Love is love is love…" pic.twitter.com/RVCNAv8OZk — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 12, 2020

never forget. it's been 4 years since the mass shooting at the pulse nightclub in Orlando that took 49 innocent lives just because they were part of the lgbtq+ community. spread love, not hate! pic.twitter.com/85DKxXgbBY — bel⁷ (@btsamazed) June 12, 2020

It's the four year anniversary of the Pulse, Orlando massacre. Four years since one of the worst mass shootings in US history.



49 people went out to have fun in a safe space and never made it back home.



We will never forget them.#PulseOrlando pic.twitter.com/XHbTCXwtA0 — ThatPortlyDude (@Pup_Drake) June 12, 2020

Today is the 4th anniversary of the horrific attack at #Pulse in Orlando which killed 49 people and devastated a community. Our thoughts are with all affected today.

Hatred is a destructive force, and we won't stop working until we live in a safe, healthy and equal society. pic.twitter.com/jpYcgYagEg — LGBT Foundation (@LGBTfdn) June 12, 2020

four years ago today was the pulse nightclub shooting in orlando, florida, where 49 lgbt people died. those that were lost will always be remembered in our community, and we continue to be proud, strong, and stand up for who we are. #OrlandoStrong — cas married s✧･ﾟ (@hazellhowell) June 12, 2020

4 years ago today, a terrorist murdered 49 people & injured 68, mostly LGBTQ people of color, at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.



One of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history.



We rallied together, became stronger, & refused to allow fear destroy our safe spaces.



🏳️‍🌈✊💜 pic.twitter.com/W2C6LBo8Cm — Lana Del Gay 🏳️‍🌈👻✨ (@McClellandShane) June 12, 2020

4 years ago today, 49 beautiful lives were cut short at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.



They were dancing, they were celebrating Pride, and they should have been safe.



It isn’t enough to condemn hate against the LGBTQ and Latinx communities—we must disarm it. #HonorThemWithAction pic.twitter.com/2z07lexyPk — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 12, 2020

4 years ago today a terrorist pledging allegiance to ISIS took the lives of 49 innocent people in the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando in an attack on our LGBTQ & Hispanic community.



May God grant them eternal peace & comfort their families,partners,loved ones & friends — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 12, 2020

On June 12th, 2016, 49 innocent lives were tragically taken away after the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, FL. Today, we honor them, the survivors and their families with hope to see more growth and acts of kindness in this city. One Heart. One Pulse 🌈 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2wd7skytxV — Jazz 🌻 (@Justchillin901) June 12, 2020

Never fucking forget what happened at Pulse 4 years ago today. Never forget those 49 faces. @pulseorlando pic.twitter.com/9FyQAMe4y7 — 👁👅👁fuck12 (@dejavroom) June 12, 2020

June 12, 2016, 49 people were killed and wounded 53 others in a mass shooting inside Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. Please just take a moment to remember these people who died due to the hatred of others. #PulseNightclub #Pulseorlando pic.twitter.com/ciqd0FixdY — Victor Garcia (@Victor_Dior115) June 12, 2020

Four years have passed since we suffered the worst tragedy in the history of our city. 49 lives were taken at @pulseorlando nightclub, but they remain forever in our hearts and memories. Orlando’s LGBTQ, black, and Latinx communities have demonstrated incredible resolve…🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/fvXc5tzHH8 — Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) June 12, 2020

On June 12, 2016 hundreds of people were enjoying Latin Night at Orlando’s gay nightclub, Pulse.



Their evening was shattered when a domestic terrorist killed 49 club goers and injured 58 more, many critically injured.



Our hearts still feel the loss. 💔#OrlandoStrong pic.twitter.com/r6EMII2z3x — Deb WARRIOR WOMAN Farmer (@realdebfarmer) June 12, 2020

Today we remember the 49 people killed in the #Pulse attack in Orlando four years ago. We keep those who lost their lives in this devastating attack on LGBT and Latinx communities in our thoughts, and we will continue to fight for equality for all LGBT people, everywhere. pic.twitter.com/cpGfn11Hby — stonewalluk (@stonewalluk) June 12, 2020

This time 4 years ago, 49 beautiful people were having the time of their lives. In a few short hours they were killed in a mass shooting here in Orlando. It is a day I will never forget #Pulse #OrlandoStrong — 🐭ThatBitchMousie🐭 (@QueenMousie626) June 12, 2020

The spire in front of @citybeautiful city hall lit up in rainbow colors 🌈 #WeRemember the 49 lives lost @pulseorlando 4 years ago today. @fox35orlando pic.twitter.com/G8fEGnTtWa — Holly Bristow (@hollybnews) June 12, 2020

We must remember their names: Stanley Almodovar III, Amanda Alvear, Oscar A. Aracena-Montero, Rodolfo Ayala-Ayala, Alejandro Barrios Martinez, Martin Benitez Torres, Antonio D. Brown, Darryl R. Burt II, Jonathan A. Camuy Vega, Angel L. Candelario-Padro, Simon A. Carrillo Fernandez, Juan Chevez-Martinez, Luis D. Conde, Cory J. Connell, Tevin E. Crosby, Franky J. Dejesus Velazquez, Deonka D. Drayton, Mercedez M. Flores, Peter O. Gonzalez-Cruz, Juan R. Guerrero, Paul T. Henry, Frank Hernandez, Miguel A. Honorato, Javier Jorge-Reyes, Jason B. Josaphat, Eddie J. Justice, Anthony L. Laureano Disla, Christopher A. Leinonen, Brenda L. Marquez McCool, Jean C. Mendez Perez, Akyra Monet Murray, Kimberly Morris, Jean C. Nieves Rodriguez, Luis O. Ocasio-Cap, Geraldo A. Ortiz-Jimenez, Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera, Joel Rayon Paniagua, Enrique L. Rios Jr., Juan P. Rivera Velazquez, Yilmary Rodriguez Solivan, Christopher J. Sanfeliz, Xavier Emmanuel Serrano Rosado, Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez, Edward Sotomayor Jr., Shane E. Tomlinson, Leroy Valentin Fernandez, Luis S. Vielma, Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon and Jerald A. Wright.