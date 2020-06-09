Munroe Bergdorf to sit on L’Oréal’s UK Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board

Munroe Bergdorf is “looking forward” to new beginnings to L’Oréal.

In 2017, the trans model and activist was fired as the brand’s face of “modern diversity” for their True Match campaign for calling out racism in the aftermath of a white supremacist and neo-Nazi rally in Virginia.

Due to widespread media coverage, Munroe received death threats, threats of rape and people telling her to commit suicide.

Last week, L’Oréal became the latest brand to stand with the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the murders of African-Americans at the hands of white officers and subsequent protests across the United States.

“Speaking out is worth it. L’Oréal Paris stands in solidarity with the Black community, and against injustice of and kind. We are making a commitment to the @naacp to support progress in the fight for justice,” they wrote.

Their “hypocritical” response left Munroe ‘disgusted for throwing her to the wolves’ for speaking out about systemic racism and white supremacy, and for not issuing her with a formal apology for her dismissal.

“I had to fend for myself being torn apart by the world’s press because YOU didn’t want to talk about racism. You do NOT get to do this. This is NOT okay, not even in the slightest,” she wrote in a viral tweet.

L’Oréal has now apologised to Munroe and offered her a position on their UK Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board.

Munroe said she had an “open and constructive conversation” with L’Oréal’s new president, Delphine Viguier, who “listened to what I had to say and expressed her regret for how the situation was handled three years ago.”

Munroe revealed that the brand will be making a donation of £25,000 to Mermaids, a charity that supports gender variant and transgender youth, and £25,000 to UK Black Pride, Europe’s largest Pride event for LGBTQ+ people of colour.

“As an activist, part of my work is to encourage big businesses to understand their responsibility with regards to diversity and inclusion,” continued Munroe.

“It’s imperative that all industries, a wide range of people from different backgrounds and experiences are in the room at all levels and in decision making roles, to reduce oversight and to create a product that is built with all people in mind.”

Munroe said she accepted the role on the Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board because it’s the “perfect opportunity to practice what I preach and take up that seat at the table to be the representation that we deserve as a community.”

“While what happened to me 3 years ago was extremely traumatic for me personally and professionally, sitting on a board to provide a voice and a champion for black, trans and queer voices in the beauty industry is more important to me,” she added.

“It feels good to have closure on this matter and I look forward to new beginnings with the L’Oréal team.”

I have spoken with @loreal, please swipe for full statement.



Thank you everyone for having my back with this matter over the past three years, it hasn't been easy.



Looking forward to new beginnings and a new positive relationship with the L'Oreal team.



Munroe x pic.twitter.com/DxltLF8Z7j — Black Lives Matter ✊🏾 (@MunroeBergdorf) June 9, 2020

